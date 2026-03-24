New Album ‘Storybook’ Explores Faith and Hope in a Time of Christian Fatigue

Storybook, a seven-song album created through the Storytellers Collective, brings together artists, organizers, and community leaders to reflect on faith, resilience, and imagination in uncertain times.

From Christians for Social Action and Common Hymnal, “Storybook” blends music and storytelling to explore faith, justice, and hope today.

Music has the ability to hold both sorrow and hope at the same time.” — Malcolm du Plessis

PHILADELPHIA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a cultural moment marked by rapid news cycles, political tension, environmental crisis, and widespread exhaustion, many Christians are quietly asking what hope actually looks — and sounds like — today.A new collaborative album released this week invites listeners to explore that question through music.Storybook, a seven-song album created through the Storytellers Collective, brings together artists, organizers, and community leaders to reflect on faith, resilience, and imagination in uncertain times. The project is a collaboration between Christians for Social Action (CSA) and Common Hymnal and grew out of a year-long process of listening to communities across the country.Rather than beginning with songwriting sessions, the music emerged from conversations. Artists spent time with organizations working in areas such as environmental stewardship, justice advocacy, leadership development, and community restoration. Through those relationships, stories of grief, perseverance, courage, and hope began to surface—and the songs slowly took shape.“We wanted songs that wrestled with the real questions we faced as Christians,” said Nikki Toyama-Szeto, executive director of Christians for Social Action. “The communities we listened to are doing the slow work of faith in the middle of real struggle. These songs honor that reality while reminding us that hope is still possible.”The album’s title, Storybook, reflects a central conviction behind the project: that Christian faith has always been sustained through stories carried across generations — stories of courage, lament, imagination, and grace.“Throughout history, songs have helped communities carry faith when words alone were not enough,” said Malcolm du Plessis, founder of Common Hymnal. “Music has the ability to hold both sorrow and hope at the same time. That’s especially important in moments like this, when people are searching for ways to remain faithful and courageous even when the future feels uncertain.”Across the album, listeners encounter themes shaped by the communities involved in the project. “Wildflower,” inspired by A Rocha USA, reflects on the persistence of life within creation after devastation. “We Got Us,” created alongside Chasing Justice, celebrates solidarity and collective resilience. “Daughters of Vision” and “Get Up Girl” highlight the leadership and courage of women shaped by faith and community through Leadership LINKS.Other songs explore endurance, belonging, and the quiet confidence that God continues to work even in seasons of uncertainty.“For many people today, hope doesn’t feel loud or triumphant,” said Avril Speaks, director of the Storytellers Collective. “It often looks more like endurance—the willingness to keep showing up for one another and trusting that something good can still grow.”Artists featured on the album include Amanda Opelt, Andre Henry, Royce Lovett, Bianca Johnson, Phillip Joubert, Nikki Holguin, and others connected to the Storytellers Collective. Partner organizations whose stories helped shape the music include A Rocha USA, Chasing Justice, HopeWords, and Leadership LINKS.The album traces a quiet but powerful movement — from grounded place, to shared struggle, to a reimagined future.“We hope these songs become companions for people,” said Toyama-Szeto. “Not songs that pretend the world is simple, but songs that help us keep believing and acting with courage even when the ending isn’t clear yet.”Storybook is available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music Spotify , and YouTube About Christians for Social Action: Christians for Social Action (CSA) is a Christian nonprofit working to inspire and equip people to pursue justice shaped by the love and teachings of Jesus. Through storytelling, media, and partnerships, CSA helps Christians engage today’s social challenges with courage, imagination, and faithfulness. Founded in 1973 by Ronald J. Sider, CSA continues to foster thoughtful Christian engagement in justice, environmental stewardship, and community renewal.About Common Hymnal: Common Hymnal is a collective of artists and songwriters creating music rooted in community, justice, and spiritual formation. Founded by Malcolm du Plessis, the group collaborates with organizations to craft songs that reflect lived experiences of faith, struggle, and hope.

Enduring God (Chasing Justice) | Storytellers Collective – Official Video

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