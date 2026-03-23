The White Feather Foundation and Splash International Partner to Expand Safe Water and Sanitation for Schools in Zambia

Splash International ensures clean drinking water in schools across Africa

Partnership announced in honor of World Water Day to improve water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health services in public schools

Too often, schools are operating without safe drinking water and without sanitation facilities that meet students’ needs. These are exactly the kinds of challenges Splash works to solve.” — Eric Stowe, CEO, Splash International

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The White Feather Foundation, founded by singer/songwriter and humanitarian Julian Lennon, and Splash International, a US based non-governmental organization, announce a partnership in honor of World Water Day to support expanded access to safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health (WASH-M) services for students in public schools in Zambia.Through its work with government partners, Splash aims to help ensure that more than 700,000 students in over 400 schools across Zambia will ultimately have access to safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health services by the end of the program.Tassoula Kokkoris, Director of The White Feather Foundation, noted: “When we learned about the holistic approach Splash takes to implementing their WASH-M packages into schools, we knew our values aligned. In addition to providing clean water, they are making a positive impact in schools, which speaks to another key area of giving for our charity—education and health. We are thrilled to kick off this partnership with a contribution to their ongoing work in Zambia."“We’re thankful to Julian Lennon and The White Feather Foundation for their support,” said Eric Stowe, CEO of Splash International. “Julian’s commitment to clean water is real, and it reflects something fundamental: clean water is not optional for children. It’s essential. This grant will help us reach more schools in Zambia with safe water, sanitation, and the conditions students need to thrive.”Zambia, a country of more than 22 million people, has one of the youngest populations in Africa, with more than 40% of its citizens under the age of 14. While access to safe water in schools has improved in recent years, major gaps remain. Recent sector data indicate that about 61% of schools in Zambia do not have adequate water and sanitation facilities, leaving millions of children without reliable access to safe drinking water, handwashing, or safe and dignified toilets during the school day.In schools without these essential services, students face increased health risks and barriers to learning.“Too often, schools are operating without safe drinking water, without consistent handwashing, and without sanitation facilities that meet students’ needs,” said Stowe. “That leads to preventable illnesses like diarrhea, and it can also mean girls miss school when safe, functional facilities aren’t available during menstruation. These are exactly the kinds of challenges Splash works to solve.”Splash works with governments and local partners to strengthen public schools through sustainable water systems, handwashing infrastructure, safe sanitation facilities, and hygiene and menstrual health education. The organization’s approach focuses on practical, durable improvements that support student health, dignity, attendance, and learning.Observed annually on March 22, World Water Day is a United Nations observance that raises awareness of the global water crisis and encourages action to expand access to safe water and sanitation. The day also supports progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure access to water and sanitation for all by 2030.Through this partnership, The White Feather Foundation and Splash aim to help ensure that more children in Zambia can attend schools equipped with the essentials they need to learn and thrive.###About The White Feather Foundation:Established in 2007 by Julian Lennon, The White Feather Foundation brings awareness to worthy organizations by amplifying their voices, expanding their supporter communities, and providing funding for their initiatives. This is achieved through the support of projects across the globe that foster education and good health; preserve Indigenous cultures; sustain our environment and give access to clean water for the conservation of life. Visit whitefeatherfoundation.com and follow the charity on Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.About Splash International:Splash International is a nonprofit organization working to bring safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health services to children in public schools. By partnering with governments and local organizations, Splash delivers scalable and sustainable improvements that support student health, dignity, and learning.Media ContactsSplash International: media@splash.orgThe White Feather Foundation: press@whitefeatherfoundation.com

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