ATLANTA: City of Peace, Inc. Issues Open RFP for Agency Partner to Support Global Airport‑Renaming Initiative

Let's inspire our Global Family with "The GKC-Atlanta Intl. Airport!"

ATL gets 100+ million annual passengers! Let's rebrand it with PEACE...

We can help the world get smarter by honoring Gandhi, King, and Carter!” — John R Naugle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A grassroots peace‑advocacy organization, ATLANTA: City of Peace, Inc. (ACP), has issued an open Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a full‑service communications and digital agency to support a global initiative to rebrand Hartsfield‑Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The campaign proposes renaming "ATL" the world’s busiest airport as “ The GKC‑Atlanta International Airport ” to honor Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and President Jimmy Carter (three of the world's most celebrated peacebuilders), in addition to their three great wives who share the same surname.ACP is inviting agencies with expertise in integrated communications, digital strategy, and large‑scale public engagement to submit succinct proposals outlining their capabilities.RFP Objectives...ACP is seeking an agency partner able to deliver the following:- Comprehensive website redesign, including modern UX, high‑impact visuals, and mobile optimization- Brand and messaging refinement tailored for diverse global audiences- National and international media outreach, with a strong emphasis on India‑based engagement- Digital marketing and SEO strategy to drive significant petition growth and success - Campaign architecture capable of mobilizing millions of supporters worldwideThere is no deadline for submissions. Agencies may send concise proposals directly in the body of an email to atlpeace2001@gmail.com. This RFP is open‑ended, and ACP will select the partner best positioned to advance success with the initiative. A supporter has committed to allowing the selected agency to determine its own fee structure, tied to the level of international impact and petition growth achieved.About the InitiativeThe proposed renaming seeks to elevate Atlanta’s global identity by honoring three Nobel Peace Prize laureates and their spouses, each of whom contributed significantly to movements for nonviolence, justice, and humanitarian service. ACP asserts that aligning the airport’s name with these legacies would strengthen Atlanta’s position as a worldwide symbol of peace and expand opportunities in what the organization describes as “TOURISM: The World’s Biggest Peace Industry.”ACP emphasizes that this is a grassroots initiative and is not affiliated with the City of Atlanta or the airport’s current leadership. The organization views the proposal as a visionary branding opportunity for the birthplace of Dr. King and a catalyst for cultural, educational, and economic benefit.About ATLANTA: City of Peace, Inc. (ACP)This organization is dedicated to advancing peace, justice, and global unity through public education, storytelling, and civic engagement. The organization develops programs and campaigns that highlight Atlanta’s historic and contemporary role in global peace movements.

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