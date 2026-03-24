National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Welcomes NEST Bell 412 HP Helicopter to Permanent Collection

A helicopter

Nest Bell 412 HP

Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History and Chair of Nuclear Science Week

Logo for the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Logo for the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

This helicopter didn't just fly; it protected our citizens and served as a silent guardian during some of our nation’s most challenging moments”
— Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO
ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is proud to announce the latest addition to its aviation and history exhibits: the Bell 412 HP Helicopter, a veteran of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s Nuclear Emergency Support Team (NEST). This historic aircraft, registration number N411DE, arrives as a significant donation from the DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

Acquired by the U.S. government in 1993, this specific Bell 412 played a critical role in American national security for over three decades. As part of NEST, the primary emergency response unit for nuclear or radiological incidents, this helicopter was frequently deployed to secure high-profile events, including Presidential Inaugurations, Super Bowls, and major political conventions.

This aircraft supported numerous law enforcement, state, community, and Tribal Agencies in conducting vital radiological surveys to ensure the safety of first responders and the public during recovery efforts.

A legacy of the “Huey” Family, the Bell 412 is a direct descendant of the legendary UH-1 "Huey" from the Vietnam War era. Featuring a signature four-blade rotor system, the Bell 412 offers an enhanced lift and the agility to operate in confined urban environments—a capability that made it indispensable for NEST’s domestic missions.

Technical Specifications at a Glance
Model Bell 412 HP (Serial No. 36030)
Engine Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6T-3D Twin-Pac (1,800 HP)
Max Speed 160 mph
Service Ceiling 20,000 ft
Capacity 2 Pilots, up to 13 passengers
Dimensions 43 ft (length) x 46 ft (rotor diameter)

"We are honored to preserve this incredible piece of history," said Jennifer Hayden, President & CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. "This helicopter didn't just fly; it protected our citizens and served as a silent guardian during some of our nation’s most challenging moments. We are grateful to the DOE and NNSA for allowing us to share its story."

The Bell 412 HP is now on display at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History in Heritage Park. For more information about the museum’s exhibits and educational programs, please visit nuclearmuseum.org.

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About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is the only congressionally chartered museum in its field. A Smithsonian Affiliate, the museum provides an objective venue for the study of the people, events, and science that shaped the nuclear age.

About NEST
The Nuclear Emergency Support Team (NEST) is a sub-element of the U.S. Department of Energy/ National Nuclear Security Administration. It provides the United States’ primary technical response to nuclear and radiological emergencies, utilizing specialized aircraft and personnel to detect and mitigate nuclear threats globally.

Bernadette C. Robin
National Museum of Nuclear Science & History
+1 505-245-2137
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National Museum of Nuclear Science & History
+1 505-245-2137
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Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87123
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About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Located at 601 Eubank Blvd SE in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is the nation’s only congressionally chartered museum dedicated to preserving and presenting the story of the Atomic Age. Established in 1969 and designated a Smithsonian Affiliate, the museum offers a dynamic exploration of nuclear science—from its early development and pivotal moments in history to its modern-day applications in medicine, energy, and technology. Through a blend of permanent and rotating exhibits, the museum invites visitors of all ages to discover how nuclear science has shaped—and continues to shape—our world. From the pioneers of nuclear innovation to the peaceful uses of atomic energy, the museum brings science to life in a way that is both educational and inspiring. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open daily 361 days a year.505-245-2137.

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