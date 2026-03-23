Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at Analytica 2026 Super Brush LLC Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators, will exhibit at Analytica 2026

Laboratories and biotech manufacturers require tools that maintain cleanliness, repeatability, and precision” — Diane Henry, Director of Sales

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators, will exhibit at Analytica 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology. The event takes place March 24–27, 2026, in Munich, Germany.

Visitors can meet the Super Brush team at Booth A1.136, where the company will showcase its innovative line of lint-free foam swabs designed for laboratory, diagnostic, and precision cleaning applications.

Manufactured in the United States, Super Brush foam swabs are engineered for consistent, contamination-controlled performance in demanding laboratory environments. Their durable polyurethane foam heads resist shedding and particle generation, making them ideal for use in analytical laboratories, cleanrooms, diagnostics, life sciences, and biotechnology workflows.

At Analytica, Super Brush will highlight foam swab solutions for:

• Sample collection and laboratory analysis

• Precision cleaning of laboratory instruments and equipment

• Contamination control in cleanroom environments

• Application of reagents, solvents, and preparation chemicals

• Biotechnology and diagnostic manufacturing processes

Super Brush manufactures a wide range of foam swab configurations including flexor swabs, staked foam swabs, and specialty precision applicators, designed to reach small or sensitive areas where traditional cotton swabs may leave fibers or debris.

“Laboratories and biotech manufacturers require tools that maintain cleanliness, repeatability, and precision,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC. “Our foam swabs provide a lint-free alternative that helps protect sensitive instruments, improve process reliability, and support critical analytical work.”

Analytica brings together thousands of scientists, laboratory professionals, and biotechnology companies from around the world to explore the latest innovations in analytical technology and laboratory equipment. Super Brush’s participation highlights the company’s continued expansion into laboratory, diagnostics, and life science markets.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth A1.136 to learn more about Super Brush foam swabs and how they support contamination-sensitive laboratory environments.

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About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC, headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, is a U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators used in medical, laboratory, industrial, and consumer applications. The company is ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered, and committed to producing high-quality products that meet the demanding requirements of critical environments. Super Brush foam swabs are Made in the USA and trusted by manufacturers, laboratories, and professionals worldwide.

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