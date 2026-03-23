Kruse Law Weighs in on Remote Court Hearings: Efficiency vs. Fair Trial Rights

Leading Ontario Criminal Defence Firm Raises Concerns About Digital Justice as Courts Embrace Increasing Use of Virtual Proceedings

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Canadian courts increasingly incorporate remote and virtual hearings into the justice system, Kruse Law, a prominent criminal defence firm, is highlighting critical concerns about the balance between operational efficiency and fundamental fair trial rights that every Canadian deserves.

Recent developments in Ontario, including new restrictions on public virtual access to combat concerns about online disruptions, unauthorized recordings and so-called "Zoom bombings" and ongoing technical difficulties with the province's new online court portal, underscore the complex challenges facing Canada's rapid digital transformation of justice delivery.

"While remote hearings offer undeniable benefits in terms of efficiency and access, we're seeing fundamental fair trial principles being compromised in the rush to modernize," said Mike Kruse, founding partner of Kruse Law. "The ability to privately consult with clients, assess witness credibility, and maintain the solemnity that ensures justice is properly served – these aren't luxuries, they're constitutional requirements that can't be sacrificed for convenience."

Growing Permanence of Virtual Justice

The Courts Administration Service's Digital Strategy for 2025-2027 and recent legislative amendments expanding remote appearances in criminal proceedings signal that virtual courtrooms are here to stay. The Ontario Court of Justice implemented new practice directions effective March 31, 2025, specifically governing virtual appearances in criminal cases, while Federal Courts now routinely schedules hearings using videoconference, teleconference, and hybrid formats well into 2026.

However, this digital shift has created unprecedented challenges for criminal defence practice. Recent restrictions on public virtual access in Ontario courts, implemented in July 2025 to prevent online disruptions, have sparked debate about transparency and access to justice. Legal experts warn that these measures may inadvertently limit access for individuals with disabilities, those without reliable transportation, or residents of remote communities.

Constitutional Concerns in Digital Courtrooms

The firm points to several areas where virtual proceedings may compromise fair trial rights:

● Client confidentiality: Ensuring private communication between defence counsel and in-custody clients during virtual appearances remains problematic.

● Credibility assessment: Some legal scholars and practitioners have raised concerns that remote settings may create a "dehumanizing barrier" between decision-makers and witnesses, potentially impacting crucial credibility determinations.

● Open court principle: Technical restrictions and access barriers may undermine the fundamental principle that justice must be seen to be done.

● Technology equity: Unequal access to reliable internet and appropriate devices continues to disadvantage vulnerable populations.

Systemic Implementation Challenges

Despite government investments in digital justice infrastructure, implementation challenges persist. Ontario's new online court portal, launched in early 2026 to streamline case access, has reportedly caused some delays and search difficulties for legal practitioners during its early implementation, raising additional concerns about system readiness and the potential impact on case preparation.

"We're not opposing technological advancement in the courts," explained Kruse. "But we need to ensure that efficiency gains don't come at the expense of the constitutional protections that form the foundation of our justice system. Every accused person deserves a fair trial, whether that happens in a physical courtroom or through a computer screen."

The Department of Justice Canada's 2025-26 plans emphasize supporting courts in transitioning to electronic processes while expanding the use of artificial intelligence and digital tools to streamline administrative court functions. However, legal professionals stress the need for careful consideration of how these technologies affect fundamental rights.

Balancing Innovation with Justice

Kruse Law advocates for a measured approach to court modernization that maintains essential procedural safeguards:

● Mandatory in-person options for serious criminal proceedings where credibility and demeanor are crucial.

● Enhanced technology support for self-represented litigants and vulnerable populations.

● Robust privacy protections for attorney-client communications in virtual settings.

● Transparent policies ensuring public access to court proceedings regardless of format.

The firm emphasizes that while virtual hearings may be appropriate for certain procedural matters, the gravity of criminal charges demands the full protection of constitutional rights that may be difficult to preserve in remote settings.

About Kruse Law

Kruse Law is a leading criminal defence firm serving clients across Ontario, with particular expertise in serious criminal charges, impaired driving, sexual assault, domestic assault, and complex criminal matters. The firm is committed to protecting clients' constitutional rights while navigating the evolving landscape of modern criminal justice.

For expert legal representation and understanding of how court modernization may affect your case, contact Kruse Law for a free consultation to discuss your legal options and ensure your rights are fully protected.

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