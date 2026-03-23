New Book 'The Lifeboat Principle' Reveals the Secret to Becoming Indispensable at Work

NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Jane E. Tavianini delivers a candid, no-nonsense guide to professional success with her new release, “The Lifeboat Principle: A Guide to Earning – and Keeping – Your Seat.” Available now in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats, this 92-page guide offers a sharp and insightful approach to fostering consistent value, trust, and contribution in today’s workplace.Drawing from an impressive career spanning civil engineering, logistics, IT, and high-pressure government projects, Tavianini distills her experience into actionable advice for professionals searching for clarity and impact in their roles. At the heart of the book lies a simple but powerful truth: becoming indispensable isn’t about titles, talent, or tenure. It’s about consistently showing up, delivering results, and earning trust over time.Through real-world principles and straight talk, “The Lifeboat Principle” explores essential topics like:• What it means to demonstrate true, tangible value in the workplace.• Why trust isn’t built during crises, but long before they occur.• How consistency and follow-through matter more than flashiness or visibility.• Ways strong contributors elevate their teams and workplaces.“This book names the quiet truth most workplace cultures avoid,” Tavianini says. “Teams depend on people who contribute meaningfully and build trust consistently. Once you understand that, you can rewrite how you approach your role - and how others see you.”With a unique combination of practical insights and engaging, no-frills storytelling, “The Lifeboat Principle” is a must-read for professionals at any career stage looking to make meaningful contributions that stand the test of time. Readers will walk away with clarity about navigating office dynamics, building credibility, and becoming the kind of teammate others rely on, even in the toughest environments.“The Lifeboat Principle” (ISBN: 9781968485481 / 9781968485474) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $24.99, the paperback retails for $14.99, and the ebook retails for $8.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:The Lifeboat Principle: A Guide to Earning-and Keeping-Your SeatIn high-stakes environments, not everyone makes the cut. The Lifeboat Principle is a sharp, straight-talking guide to becoming the kind of person teams want in the boat when the pressure is on, and the margins are tight. Blending dry humor with real-world insight, Jane Tavianini lays out what it means to be useful-not just on paper, but in practice.Using the metaphor of a lifeboat-limited space, and contribution is non-negotiable-Tavianini explores what makes someone essential versus expendable. The book is structured in three parts: assessing your current value, developing lifeboat-ready skills and character, and maintaining your seat once you've earned it.Each chapter includes practical "Lifeboat Checks" and real-world "When the Ship Hits the Fan" vignettes to show lifeboat-worthiness in action. Topics include identifying your core contribution, becoming a specialist, building trust, and showing initiative under pressure.Tavianini draws from her career in engineering, chemical demilitarization, and Information Operations to highlight the traits that earn trust under fire. Her tone is practical and clear-eyed-less motivational fluff, more honest gut check.This isn't about flashy credentials or personal branding. It's about delivering value when it matters, working well with others, and making the kind of steady contribution that keeps the team afloat-especially when things go sideways.About the Author:Jane Tavianini is a multidisciplinary professional whose career spans civil engineering, chemical demilitarization, logistics, and enterprise IT across industry and government. She is known for practical execution and steady leadership in complex, high-pressure environments. Her book, "The Lifeboat Principle," distills those lessons into a candid guide to building and sustaining real value through consistent, meaningful contribution.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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