Moroch Creative Investment Pushes Agency Growth to Next Level

Our 2025 growth has been extraordinary, cementing us as one of the premiere independent full service agencies in the U.S.” — Matt Powell

DALLAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moroch , a leading full-service marketing and communications agency, posted an array of new client wins, and expansions in client servicing and markets, making 2025 one of the largest growth years in the Company’s 45-year history.New accounts signed by Moroch in the past 12 months include Nothing Bundt Cakes, Giant Eagle, Kubota, Pluralsight, and Energy Transfer Partners. Accordingly, the Agency added 7% to its staff, and posted year-over-year revenue growth of 8.6%. Moroch also joined the ranks of the top 20 media agencies in the United States as of the end of 2025."Moroch has invested heavily in our talent, and in raising the bar for our creative work product ,” said Moroch CEO Matt Powell. “The resulting growth has been extraordinary , cementing us as one of the premiere independent full service agencies in the U.S.”The Agency's approach is embodied by their vision statement, “Local Changes Everything.” Moroch is a leader in connecting national brands with local communities, developing cultural fluency and authenticity that resonates with consumers and provides relentlessly fresh stories that make an impact.Moroch has carried its strong 2025 into 2026, marking the first few months with client wins including an expansion of its McDonald’s representation into the Atlanta and Columbus markets, the addition of Leslie’s Pools, and Hollman, Inc.About MorochMoroch is a full-service marketing and communications agency headquartered in Dallas, TX. With a diverse portfolio of clients across various industries, Moroch is dedicated to creating innovative and effective marketing strategies that drive results. The agency's services include advertising, media planning and buying, social media, and digital marketing. Moroch’s core belief—Local changes everything—has driven award-winning work for over four decades. This commitment to local excellence continues to drive the agency’s national recognition, including its recent AWM DFW ‘Large Agency of the Year’ honor.

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