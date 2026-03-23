Delaware Division of the Arts Announces 15th Annual State Employee Art Exhibition Winners

Celebrating Employee Creativity and Encouraging Connection and Innovation

Statewide, Del. (March 24, 2026) – Every day, Delawareans rely on state employees – people who maintain public spaces, support families, protect public health, manage resources, and keep essential services moving. The Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition offers a different way to meet the public workforce: through the creative work of employees and their immediate family members, showcased for the community in a free public exhibition.

Hosted by the Delaware Division of the Arts, the 15th Annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition was presented February 23 through March 20, 2026, at the Arts Center/Gallery at Delaware State University in Dover, celebrating the artistic talent and personal stories that exist across state government.

With an impressive 221 submissions from State of Delaware employees and their immediate family members, the exhibition provided a platform to celebrate creativity, recognize artistic excellence, and highlight the diverse talents within the state workforce.

The winners were officially announced on March 8, 2026, at a special awards ceremony held at the Delaware State University Arts Center/Gallery. The event drew an audience of 400 attendees, including state employees, family members, and community supporters. Attendees heard from Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay, Delaware Division of the Arts Director Jessica Ball, and Deputy Director Kristin Pleasanton, who all shared inspiring remarks about the importance of the arts in fostering creativity, connection, and innovation within the state workforce.

“State employees serve Delaware with skill and dedication every day,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “This year’s exhibition highlighted another strength of our workforce: creativity. The State Employee Art Exhibition celebrates the artists and makers who are part of state government, and it invites the public to see the imagination, perspective, and craft that exists across our agencies and families.”

“When you create a space for people to share their work, you build connection and pride—and that is exactly what we saw throughout this year’s exhibition,” said Kristin Pleasanton, Deputy Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “From youth and teen entries to professional-level work, the range of talent on display was remarkable, and we are grateful to everyone who participated and made this a welcoming, community-centered celebration.”

“Our state workforce is made up of whole people—with talents, passions, and stories that extend beyond the workplace,” said Secretary Yvonne Anders-Gordon, Secretary of Delaware Department of Human Resources. “Celebrating creativity through opportunities like this strengthens connection, belonging, and wellbeing across our agencies, and it reminds us that innovation is fueled by the people who serve Delaware.”

The exhibition was more than just a competition; it was a showcase of artistic passion and innovation. Through a range of mediums—painting, photography, sculpture, works on paper, craft, and mixed media—participants demonstrated the power of visual storytelling. Beyond the awards, the event fostered a sense of community, underscoring the importance of the arts in professional and personal life.

Awards included Best of Show, an Art Education Award, three Governor’s Choice Awards, People’s Choice Awards (online and in-person), and additional recognitions across professional, intermediate, amateur, teen, and youth categories.

New this year, Governor Matt Meyer recognized three Governor’s Choice winners—one from each county (Kent, New Castle, and Sussex). Each Governor’s Choice recipient will receive a formal award, and their selected artwork will be displayed in the Governor’s Office for the year, showcasing the creativity of Delaware’s public workforce in one of the state’s most visible public spaces.

Photo Galleries Available:

Best of Show ($400): Thomas Del Porte – Ineffabilis Colloquium, Academia Charter School, Wilmington

Art Education Award ($200): Ethan Egloff – Heisenberg, Appoquinimink School District, Middletown

Governor’s Award:

New Castle: Tom Livingstone – Big Monster, Department of Justice, Newark

Kent: Nancy Wheeler – Springtime Splendor, Adult Education Resources, Smyrna

Sussex: Kristen Corbi – Overwhelmed, Cape Henlopen School District, Harbeson

People’s Choice Award:

Online: Amanda Colton – Jojo, Brandywine School District, Wilmington

In-Person: Christopher Foster – Family, Department of Health and Social Services, Magnolia

Special Awards:

Portrait: Taylor Gordon – TBABW (To Be a Black Woman), Smyrna School District, New Castle

Animal: Trudi Costa – Intensity, Caesar Rodney School District, Dover

Landscape: Cyndi Holbrook – January 2026, Red Clay School District, North East

Group Scene: Sharif Sadiq – En Plein Air, Department of State Housing Authority

Fantasy: Sarah Pohlman – Sent From a Tin Can and a Tangled Piece of String, Red Clay School District, Hockessin

America 250th Award: John Guthrie – Eagle Dance, Department of Transportation, Dover

Professional Category:

First Place ($350): Rick Burrow – Vacuum Row, Sussex Academy of Arts and Sciences, Dover

Second Place ($250): Kiley Chafin – Time’s Delusion, Delaware Tech Stanton Campus, Dover

Third Place ($150): Amy Bandy – Amber Horizons, Indian River School District, Milton

Honorable Mention: Grume Abraham – Alkebulan (Mother of Mankind), Department of Transportation, Newark

Honorable Mention: Derek Carlson – Sparrow, Department of Transportation, Dover

Honorable Mention: Ainsley Fischer – Seafoam and Pearls, Christina School District, Newark

Honorable Mention: Cindy Morris – The World of Her Own, Red Clay School District, Hockessin

Honorable Mention: Chad Cortez Everett – May the Jawn Be With You, Red Clay School District, Landenberg

Intermediate Category:

First Place ($350): Logan Farro – Drinks With Old Friends, Department of Child Support Services, Farmington

Second Place ($250): Cassie Hilliard – Soha ne felejtsd el! (Never Forget!), Caesar Rodney School District, Magnolia

Third Place ($150): Kristina Levering – Private Storm, Caesar Rodney School District, Dover

Honorable Mention: Q Hernandez – No Matter Where You Go, There You Are, Division of Legislative Services, Dover

Honorable Mention: Elyse Crowe-McGuinness – A Study of the Hand, Academia Charter School, New Castle

Honorable Mention: Emma Denneny – Path, Appoquinimink School District, Middletown

Amateur Category:

First Place ($350): Akeana Boyd-Douglas – Jewel Tones Luminary, Delaware State Police, Townsend

Second Place ($250): Paul Solano – Moose at Mount Denali, Department of Agriculture, Lewes

Third Place ($150): Adrienne Livingstone – Fortitude, Department of Justice, Newark

Honorable Mention: Cynthia Westhoff – A Taste of Spring, Appoquinimink School District, Smyrna

Honorable Mention: McKenzie Lavoie – Dread Within Beauty, Justice of the Peace Court, Bear

Honorable Mention: Ben Ables – Molly’s Rise & Shine, Indian River School District, Georgetown

Teen Category:

First Place ($150): Leah Cooper – Sweet Comfort, Department of Finance, Milford

Second Place ($100): Julie Pent – Outskirts of Paris, Lake Forest School District, Camden

Third Place ($50): Elly Wendel – Stitches, Red Clay School District, Wilmington

Honorable Mention: Bella Burgett – Paintings With Ranger, Lake Forest School District, Magnolia

Honorable Mention: Evie Sierra – Flutter, Smyrna School District, Clayton

Honorable Mention: Kayla McClure – Ozempig, Department of Corrections, Smyrna

Youth Category:

First Place ($150): Tom Livingstone – Big Monster, Department of Justice, Newark

Second Place ($100): Zoey Cooper – Chickie, Red Clay Early Intervention Program, Newark

Third Place ($50): Mia Truscott – The Dolphin, Department of State, Springfield

Honorable Mentions: Noelle Rambo – The Hammerhead Shark of the Blue Sea, Division of Fish and Wildlife, Harrington

Honorable Mentions: Emily Dallas – Elephant Dish, Delaware Military Academy, Newark

Honorable Mentions: Mary-Jeanne Fennemore – Eyes, Department of Corrections, Middletown

Honorable Mentions: Stephen Douglas III – Oak & Black Walnut Pencil Holder, Delaware State Police, Townsend

Honorable Mentions: Mariano Barrios – Patterned Landscape, Appoquinimink School District, Townsend

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About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

About the National Arts Program

At the National Arts Program, we empower organizations across the country to host art exhibitions that showcase the creativity of their employees and families. By fostering a strong and inclusive community that builds confidence, encourages risk-taking, and values self-expression, we grow and strengthen workplaces and communities. We ensure that creativity is recognized and validated, sometimes for the first time, with prizes, scholarships, and awards programs. Learn more at https://nationalartsprogram.org/.

Photos by Moonloop Photography

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov