DE250 Invites Public to “Celebrate Delaware” at Hotel Du Pont

Delaware 250 is bringing something special to Wilmington this spring, and it’s more than just a formal event.

On April 18, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m., Celebrate Delaware will unfold across two distinct spaces within the historic Hotel Du Pont, blending elements of Delaware’s history and future.

The night will feature live entertainment from Odai “DJ Mega Skills” Morgan and the Brandi Sanders Experience, plus interactive photo booths and curated food and drinks throughout the evening.

Whether you’re there for the history, the music, or just a great night out, Celebrate Delaware is designed to bring people together as we begin commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.

To reserve your spot for Celebrate Delaware, visit delaware250.org. Admission is $125 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations and individuals interested in supporting Delaware 250’s statewide programming and educational initiatives.

Join us for an evening that connects Delaware’s past and present—all in one place.

For more information about the Delaware 250 or to learn more about events and other items of interest, visit delaware250.org/.