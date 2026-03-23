World Water Day 2026: Advancing Gender Equality in Water Governance

Water is fundamental to human health, food security, ecosystems, and economic development. However, the impacts of water scarcity and inadequate services are not experienced equally.

Globally, women and girls are disproportionately affected by limited access to safe water. More than one billion women still lack access to safely managed drinking water services. In households without water on premises, women and girls are often responsible for water collection. Across 53 countries, this responsibility amounts to an estimated 250 million hours every day.

Despite their central role in water management at the household and community levels, women remain underrepresented in formal water governance structures. Approximately 14 per cent of countries still lack mechanisms to ensure women’s equal participation in water management and decision-making processes. Evidence increasingly shows that inclusive water governance contributes to more sustainable and effective water management outcomes.