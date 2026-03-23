TENSION, a groundbreaking AI-powered relationship tension management app, launched today to help couples navigate the complexities of romantic relationships.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENSION , a groundbreaking AI-powered relationship tension management app , launched today to help couples navigate the complexities of romantic relationships, promoting heales communicate and manage relationship tensions," said Justin Johnson, CEO of TENSION. "Our app is designed to provide couples with the tools and support they need to build stronger, healthier relationships, and we are committed to helping users achieve greater relationship satisfaction and improved mental health."TENSION's innovative approach to relationship tension management has been praised by relationship experts and couples alike, who have seen significant improvements in communication and relationship satisfaction after using the app. " TENSION has been a game-changer for my relationship," said KS, a satisfied user. "The app has helped my partner and I to identify areas of tension and work through them in a healthy and constructive way.""Couples are facing more stress and pressure than ever before, and traditional relationship counseling can be expensive and time-consuming," said Justin Johnson. "TENSION is designed to provide an accessible and affordable solution for couples, using AI-powered technology to provide personalized guidance and support."About TENSION:TENSION is a revolutionary AI-powered relationship tension management app, dedicated to improving mental health and relationship satisfaction for millions of couples worldwide. Using machine learning algorithms and expert guidance, TENSION helps couples to identify and manage relationship tensions, promoting healthier communication and stronger relationships.Media Contact:Justin Johnsonhello@tensionlabs.net9202451517###Note to editor: For high-resolution images, interview requests, or further information, please contact Justin Johnson at marketing@tensionlabs.net or 920.245.1517.

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