BET Spotlights ONYC® Hair Among the Best Black-Owned Hair Brands for Wigs and Extensions

ONYC® Hair shares its latest milestone after being spotlighted by BET among the best Black-owned hair brands for wigs and extensions.

Recognition from BET underscores ONYC® Hair’s growing influence in premium textured hair, wigs, and extension solutions

Being recognized by BET is a meaningful milestone for ONYC® Hair and a reflection of our commitment to quality, representation, and the women we proudly serve.” — Thelma Okoro - Founder & CEO, ONYC® Hair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC® Hair, a premium beauty brand known for its high-quality wigs, textured extensions, and luxury hair solutions, is proud to announce that it has been spotlighted by BET among the best Black-owned hair brands for wigs and extensions. The recognition marks a meaningful milestone for the company and reinforces ONYC® Hair’s continued role in shaping the conversation around premium hair, authentic representation, and beauty rooted in confidence and culture.

For ONYC® Hair, this moment is more than a media feature. It represents the continued affirmation of a brand built with intention, elevated standards, and a deep understanding of the women it serves. Over the years, ONYC® Hair has grown into a trusted name for customers seeking premium hair that offers not only beauty and versatility, but also a stronger sense of self-expression and personal identity.

BET has long held a respected place in Black culture, serving as a platform that highlights excellence across entertainment, style, creativity, and entrepreneurship. To be recognized in that space is particularly significant for ONYC® Hair because the acknowledgment reflects both the strength of the brand and the broader cultural story that surrounds it. It is a recognition that speaks not only to product quality, but also to purpose, consistency, and the value of building a beauty brand that truly understands its audience.

A Brand Built on Intention, Quality, and Representation

Since its inception, ONYC® Hair has remained focused on delivering premium hair experiences for women who expect more from the products they wear. The brand has built its reputation on quality craftsmanship, texture diversity, and a thoughtful approach to beauty that extends beyond appearance alone. Every collection, every texture, and every customer touchpoint is shaped by the company’s commitment to helping women feel polished, empowered, and authentically represented.

That commitment has resonated strongly with customers across the United States and beyond. From women looking for everyday elegance to those seeking statement-making styles for special occasions, ONYC® Hair has become known for offering hair solutions that feel refined, wearable, and true to real beauty needs. This includes options designed for women shopping for African American Hair Extensions, as well as those seeking premium textures that blend seamlessly with natural styling preferences while maintaining softness, longevity, and versatility.

The BET spotlight arrives at a time when consumers are paying closer attention to the brands they support, the stories behind those brands, and the cultural authenticity they bring to the marketplace. For ONYC® Hair, this recognition serves as both an honor and a reminder that the company’s mission continues to matter in an evolving beauty landscape.

A Full-Circle Moment for Founder and CEO Thelma Okoro

For founder and CEO Thelma Okoro, the BET recognition carries an especially personal meaning. What makes the moment so powerful is not only the visibility that comes with it, but the journey behind it.

“Growing up in Nigeria, BET wasn’t just a channel for me — it was a window into creativity, confidence, and what it truly meant to embrace Black beauty,” said Okoro. “I remember watching young women own their style so effortlessly, from their hair to their presence, and feeling inspired by how boldly they expressed themselves.

“Those moments shaped how I saw beauty and pushed me to explore creativity through hair. So to now have ONYC® Hair recognized by BET feels incredibly full circle. It’s more than a feature — it’s deeply personal. It represents a journey from admiration to creation, and from being inspired to now being part of that same narrative.”

Her words reflect the emotional and entrepreneurial foundation on which ONYC® Hair was built. The brand was not created simply to sell hair. It was created to deliver a more elevated beauty experience, one that honors texture, identity, and the many ways women choose to present themselves to the world. That deeper purpose continues to guide the company’s growth and its relationship with customers.

Meeting the Needs of Women Through Premium Texture Innovation

One of the defining strengths of ONYC® Hair is its ability to offer texture-focused solutions that reflect the diversity of real styling needs. The company has built a loyal following by creating products that feel premium while still speaking directly to the beauty routines, preferences, and expectations of modern women.

This dedication to texture innovation has become an important part of the ONYC® Hair identity. Whether a customer is looking for sleek finishes, soft waves, or fuller natural-inspired volume, the brand has prioritized options that are luxurious yet practical. In particular, styles such as Afro Kinky Hair Extensions have played an important role in meeting the demand for textures that celebrate fullness, richness, and natural-looking definition. Rather than treating textured hair as an afterthought, ONYC® Hair has centered it as part of a sophisticated beauty experience.

The same philosophy is evident in how the company approaches product development and curation. Texture is not just about appearance; it is about movement, realism, maintenance, and how a woman feels wearing it. That level of understanding is one reason ONYC® Hair has earned customer trust and continues to stand out in a competitive market.

Expanding a Premium Hair Portfolio with Distinctive Textures

As ONYC® Hair continues to grow, its product portfolio remains central to its success. The brand is known for offering carefully selected textures and finishes that support a wide range of styling goals without compromising quality. Each offering is developed with attention to blend, wearability, and the elevated look customers have come to expect from the brand.

Among the textures that have helped define ONYC® Hair’s appeal are premium curly and textured options that bring softness, body, and natural-looking dimension to a finished style. The brand’s attention to detail can be seen in customer favorites such as Burmese Curly Hair, a texture appreciated for its rich pattern, luxurious feel, and ability to deliver glamour while still maintaining an organic appearance. Products like these help demonstrate why ONYC® Hair is often viewed as more than just a retailer; it is a brand that understands the emotional connection between texture and confidence.

This approach matters because today’s customer is more informed, more selective, and more invested in quality than ever before. Consumers want hair that looks beautiful, feels premium, and supports a variety of styling choices over time. ONYC® Hair has continued to meet that expectation by offering products that balance beauty, performance, and craftsmanship.

Recognition That Reflects More Than Visibility

The BET spotlight also adds to a growing list of recognitions that continue to affirm ONYC® Hair’s place within the beauty industry. The brand has been acknowledged by respected publications including Ebony, Hype Hair, InStyle, People, and others, each serving as an important marker of the company’s continued relevance and credibility.

Still, for ONYC® Hair, recognition is not the endpoint. It is part of a broader journey of building a lasting brand that serves women with excellence and care. Media acknowledgment is valuable, but what matters most to the company is the trust that has made these milestones possible in the first place.

That trust has been built customer by customer, experience by experience. It has come from women who wear ONYC® Hair for milestones, everyday beauty routines, professional settings, celebrations, and personal reinvention. It has come from a community that continues to believe in the brand’s vision and return because the products and the experience align with what they value most.

Looking Ahead with Gratitude and Purpose

As ONYC® Hair looks ahead, the company remains focused on growth that is both purposeful and customer-centered. The beauty industry is changing rapidly, and consumers are increasingly looking for brands that combine quality with authenticity. ONYC® Hair sees that shift not as a challenge, but as an opportunity to continue deepening its impact.

The BET recognition is a proud moment, but it is also a call to keep building. It is a reminder to keep innovating, to keep listening, and to keep delivering premium hair experiences that reflect the depth and diversity of the women the brand serves.

Above all, ONYC® Hair remains grateful. Grateful for the recognition. Grateful for the journey. And most importantly, grateful for the customers whose loyalty, trust, and support have helped transform the brand’s vision into something truly meaningful.

“We are truly humbled that ONYC® Hair continues to be recognized by credible publications,” Okoro added. “But above all, we are grateful to every customer who has supported this brand and helped make moments like this possible. Their trust and loyalty are part of every milestone we celebrate, and we do not take that for granted.”

About ONYC® Hair

ONYC® Hair is a premium beauty brand specializing in wigs, extensions, and textured hair solutions designed for women who value quality, versatility, and elevated beauty experiences. Built on a foundation of excellence, intention, and representation, ONYC® Hair continues to deliver premium products that support confidence, self-expression, and long-term style.

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