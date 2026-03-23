Global Advisory Alliance Launches Stewardship Series Focused on Responsible Defence Investment

Global Advisory Alliance launches its Global Stewardship Series, opening in Europe on 25 March with a discussion on responsible defence investment.

LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Advisory Alliance (GAA) Launches Global Stewardship Series.The GAA discussion series opens in Europe on 25 March with a session on Responsible Defence Investment - before bringing its stewardship agenda to North America in Q2 2026 and Asia-Pacific in Q3 2026.Global Advisory Alliance (GAA) today announces the launch of its Global Stewardship Series - a new programme of senior investor discussions addressing the most pressing stewardship challenges across global markets.The series opens with Responsible Defence Investment: Fiduciary Duty, Ethics and the European Investor Context on 25 March 2026, bringing together leading voices from Eurosif, Church of Sweden, La Banque Postale Asset Management, Church Commissioners for England, and Responsible Investor for a timely discussion on one of the most complex questions facing institutional investors today.Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_77wd3sGSTMi1tlD1XUMokg The launch comes at a time when defence investment is under renewed scrutiny across Europe. According to SIPRI, world military expenditure reached USD 2.7 trillion in 2024 - up 37% since 2015 - while the EU's ReArm Europe plan is mobilising up to €800 billion in new defence investment. Yet many asset owners still lack clear frameworks for evaluating defence-related companies within their responsible investment policies.The session will address the questions investors must now confront:1) How should investors approach defence today - from portfolio screening to active engagement?2) How to define "defence" in an era of dual-use technologies and autonomous weapons systems?3) How to engage meaningfully with defence companies on human rights and International Humanitarian Law compliance?4) How to navigate fiduciary duty, ethical responsibility and reputational risk?The discussion will also introduce a new initiative developing Guidance for Responsible Investment in Defence-related companies (GRID). The initiative builds on their 2025 concept note ‘Principles for Responsible Defence Investment’ which explored the wider context and the need to integrate responsible investment principles into investments in defence-related companies. The GRID participating investors act independently but manage over USD $5tn of capital.Global Stewardship Series ScheduleEurope - 25 March 2026North America - Q2 2026Asia-Pacific - Q3 2026Confirmed speakers for European edition are:Aleksandra Palinska, Executive Director, EurosifAnna-Stina Wiklund, Sustainability Advisor, GAA MemberLinda Sundberg, Head of Sustainable Investing, Church of SwedenCamille Bisconte De Saint Julien, Human Rights and Social Lead, La Banque Postale Asset ManagementDaniel Neale FICRS, Responsible Investment and Social Lead, Church Commissioners for EnglandModerated by Dominic Webb, Senior Reporter, Responsible Investor.What Speakers Are Saying:“Increased defence spending does not remove investors’ responsibilities. It makes the need for clear stewardship frameworks even more important when assessing defence-related companies.”- Daniel Neale FICRS, Church Commissioners for England"Responsible investment has always required navigating complex trade-offs. As defence spending rises in Europe, investors are increasingly seeking clear frameworks to assess defence-related companies in a way that reflects both fiduciary duty and ethical responsibility."- Anna-Stina Wiklund, Sustainability Advisor, GAA Member“As Europe strengthens its defence capabilities, investors are navigating difficult questions around ethics, risk and responsibility. Sustainable finance does not prescribe a single answer, but it requires transparency, robust due diligence and alignment with clients’ expectations.”- Aleksandra Palinska, Executive Director, EurosifAbout Global Advisory AllianceThe Global Advisory Alliance is a global network of boutique firms and senior independent professionals advising at the intersection of capital, sustainability and governance. The alliance supports boards, executives and investors with specialist expertise in ESG, stewardship and sustainable finance. With founding members across five continents, GAA brings together independent perspectives from multiple markets and disciplines.globaladvisoryalliance.com

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