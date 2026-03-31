JG Wentworth Named One of USA TODAY’s Most Trusted Brands 2026

USA Today's 2026 Most Trusted Brands Badge

Recognition highlights the company’s commitment to providing Americans with trusted financial solutions, when they need them most

CHESTERBROOK, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JG Wentworth, one of America’s most recognized names in financial services, announced that it has been named one of USA TODAY’s Most Trusted Brands 2026 , a prestigious national recognition based on the experiences and evaluations of more than 23,000 U.S. consumers. The award underscores JG Wentworth's reputation as a trusted partner for Americans navigating financial challenges with our multiple financial services products.“Being recognized as one of USA TODAY’s Most Trusted Brands is a tremendous honor and a testament to the relationships we’ve built with the millions of Americans who have turned to us for help,” said Randi Sellari, Chief Executive Officer of JG Wentworth. “For more than 30 years, our mission has been simple: help Americans get the cash they need when they need it. This recognition tells us that our customers feel that commitment every day.”TRUSTED SOLUTIONS ACROSS EVERY STAGE OF FINANCIAL LIFEThe USA TODAY recognition reflects the breadth of JG Wentworth’s commitment to consumers across its three core product lines.STRUCTURED SETTLEMENTS & ANNUITIESJG Wentworth is the nation’s largest purchaser of structured settlement payments, helping individuals convert future payments from settlements, annuities, and lottery winnings into one cash lump-sum.DEBT RELIEFThe JG Wentworth Debt Relief Program negotiates with creditors to resolve enrolled credit card debt, medical bills, and other unsecured obligations for less than the full balance owed. Instead of making multiple payments to creditors, clients choose to make one manageable monthly program payment into an account that funds negotiated settlements over time. Clients typically resolve enrolled debts within 24 to 48 months and save an average of 45% (before fees) on total debt cost. The program is backed by an A+ BBB rating and accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief.The company provides access to debt resolution solutions nationwide, offering the JG Wentworth Debt Relief Program directly to consumers in 30 states and, in other jurisdictions, connecting consumers with independent law firms that provide debt resolution services with administrative support from the company.HOME EQUITY CASHOUTJG Wentworth’s most recent product, Home Equity Cashout, gives homeowners access to $50,000 or more from their home’s equity in exchange for a share of the home’s future value—with no monthly payments and no interest. Homeowners can repay at any time within a 10-year term, and pre-qualification takes seconds without affecting credit scores. The product is especially well-suited for self-employed individuals, retirees, and those seeking financial flexibility.“Whether someone is working to get out of debt, accessing the value of a settlement, or tapping into their home’s equity, our mission is the same: deliver trusted, transparent solutions that put our customers first,” said Randi Sellari, Chief Executive Officer of JG Wentworth. “Being named one of America’s most trusted brands tells us we’re delivering on that promise.”ABOUT USA TODAY’S MOST TRUSTED BRANDS 2026USA TODAY’s Most Trusted Brands 2026, produced in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, is a consumer sentiment study recognizing the most trustworthy brands in the United States. The third annual edition of the study was drawn from a nationwide survey of more than 23,000 consumers, supplemented by online review analysis, desk research, and media monitoring to ensure the integrity of the results. Brands involved in data protection incidents or publicly reported employment-related issues within the prior two years were excluded using Onclusive’s Critical Mention media monitoring platform. The 500 highest-scoring brands across more than 40 industries earned the recognition.ABOUT JG WENTWORTHFounded in 1991, JG Wentworth (jgwentworth.com) has helped hundreds of thousands of Americans take control of their financial futures. The company offers structured settlement and annuity payment purchasing, debt resolution, personal lending, home equity cashout, and a financial services marketplace — all designed to give customers access to the liquidity they need, when they need it. Headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, JG Wentworth holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot. The company is a multi-year recipient of both the Philadelphia Top Workplaces and USA Today Top Workplaces awards.Follow JG Wentworth on social media to stay updated on the latest news from the company: LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTokNote to Editors: For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional assets, please contact the JG Wentworth communications team using the information above.

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