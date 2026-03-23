UK Hospitality Backs UK Supply: Why More Businesses Are Switching to Golden Waffle Than Ever Before

**Golden Waffle’s UK-made waffle and pancake mix range, including the original tub and new 13.5kg bag-in-box format, as more British hospitality businesses switch to UK supply.** Golden Waffle logo representing a new Just Add Water waffle mix concept designed to simplify preparation and improve consistency in hospitality kitchens. **Golden Waffle Just Add Water Waffle Mix in a 7.5-litre commercial tub, designed for faster prep, consistent results, and professional hospitality kitchens. Golden Waffle branded taxi in Manchester, reflecting the company’s UK roots and growing presence across the hospitality and foodservice industry. Golden Waffle founder Keith Wareing presenting the just-add-water waffle mix bucket and commercial waffle machines, demonstrating a smarter, more profitable waffle solution for hospitality businesses.

UK restaurants, hotels and cafés are switching to Golden Waffle as British hospitality backs UK businesses during tough economic times.

UK hospitality is backing UK business like never before, and Golden Waffle is proud to be at the heart of that shift with products built for this market.” — Keith Wareing, Golden Waffle

MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As economic pressure continues to hit the hospitality sector, more UK restaurants, hotels, dessert parlours, cafés and foodservice operators are choosing British supply, British service and British-made solutions — and Golden Waffle is seeing that shift happen in real time.Manchester-based Golden Waffle has reported a sharp rise in demand as hospitality businesses across the UK look for ways to protect margins, simplify operations and back trusted UK partners during one of the toughest trading periods in recent years.At a time when costs remain under pressure and operators are being forced to think smarter about every part of their business, Golden Waffle says the message from the market is becoming clearer by the day: buying British matters more than ever.From independent dessert shops to national hospitality groups, businesses are increasingly moving away from imported systems and overseas-led supply models in favour of a supplier that understands the UK market, supports UK operators and delivers products designed specifically for real-world hospitality performance.Golden Waffle has built its reputation on doing exactly that.Its flagship Just Add Water waffle and pancake mix in a bucket has already started turning heads across the sector thanks to its ease of use, consistency, labour-saving format and strong commercial appeal. Now, the business has expanded its range further with the launch of its new 13.5kg bag-in-box format , containing 6 x 2.25kg bags, giving operators even more flexibility depending on service style, storage preferences and volume requirements.This means customers can now choose between:the original Golden Waffle mix in a tubthe newly launched 13.5kg box format with 6 x 2.25kg bagsBoth formats are designed to help hospitality venues deliver premium waffles and pancakes with speed, consistency and reduced prep hassle — a major win for kitchens that need quality without added complexity.Keith Wareing of Golden Waffle said:“The UK hospitality industry is under pressure, but one of the most powerful things we are seeing right now is businesses supporting each other. Restaurants, hotels, cafés and dessert parlours are making more conscious decisions about who they buy from — and they want UK service, UK supply and UK businesses they can actually rely on.Golden Waffle is benefiting from that shift because we are built for this market. We know hospitality. We know the pressures operators are under. And we know that customers want more than just a product — they want support, speed, consistency and a supplier that picks up the phone.For too long, parts of the market have been dominated by imported brands and overseas-based competition. But UK customers are now asking tougher questions. They want better service. Better flexibility. Better value. And they want to support businesses closer to home. That is exactly where Golden Waffle comes in.”The company says many customers are not just switching because of product performance, but because of what Golden Waffle represents: a modern, ambitious UK business backing the same hospitality industry it serves.In an environment where every purchasing decision matters, that message is landing strongly.Golden Waffle also believes the launch of the new bag-in-box format comes at the perfect time. Some operators prefer the convenience and standout look of the bucket system, while others want the practicality of portioned bags in a box for larger-scale use. By offering both, Golden Waffle is giving the market real choice without compromising on quality.The company has been vocal in its belief that hospitality businesses should no longer feel tied to outdated supply models or brands that are disconnected from UK trading realities. While some competitors continue to ship in products from overseas and operate from outside the UK market, Golden Waffle is positioning itself as the more responsive, more relevant and more invested alternative.And in today’s climate, that matters.Golden Waffle’s growth reflects a wider trend across British business: a renewed appreciation for suppliers that are local, accessible and aligned with the challenges facing UK operators right now. For restaurants and hotels trying to future-proof their offer, reduce friction in the kitchen and build stronger supply relationships, Golden Waffle is increasingly becoming the obvious choice.As the hospitality sector continues to adapt, Golden Waffle is making one thing clear — this is not just about waffle mix. It is about backing British business, improving service, and giving operators a better way forward.About Golden WaffleGolden Waffle is a UK-based hospitality supplier providing premium waffle and pancake mix solutions for restaurants, hotels, cafés, dessert parlours, education and foodservice operators. Known for its Just Add Water systems, easy-to-use formats and strong customer support, Golden Waffle now offers both its signature mix in a tub and its newly launched 13.5kg bag-in-box format to meet the evolving needs of the UK hospitality market.

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