Gold Prices Show Limited Movement as Tokenised Access Continues to Grow

The convergence is notable: a traditional safe-haven asset under pressure and a new financial architecture emerging just as that pressure creates renewed focus.

This isn’t about reinventing commodities - it’s about modernising how they’re owned and traded.” — Henry McPhie

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold is showing mixed signals to investors.At a time when geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might typically be expected to support safe-haven demand, prices have instead softened, influenced by persistently high interest rates and a strong US dollar. The result is an unusual divergence that is prompting closer scrutiny across global markets.At the same time, a parallel shift is beginning to reshape how gold is accessed. Tokenisation — the digital representation of real-world assets — is moving from concept toward implementation, particularly among institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals seeking more flexible exposure.That shift is now beginning to result in new products. Nasdaq-listed Streamex Corp has announced the launch of GLDY , a gold-backed digital instrument intended to expand access through fractional ownership. The structure also introduces the possibility of income generation through gold leasing strategies, subject to market conditions and associated risks.The timing may be notable. Gold has long been regarded as a store of value, but its lack of yield has historically created a trade-off for investors balancing capital preservation with income. Tokenised structures seek to address this dynamic by combining physical backing with increased liquidity and additional structural features, at a time when price momentum has moderated.More broadly, global commodities markets remain largely analogue in structure. Incremental changes in accessibility, settlement and ownership may have wider implications if adoption continues to develop.“This isn’t about reinventing commodities — it’s about modernising how they’re owned and traded,” said Henry McPhie. “When access improves at the same time as market dynamics evolve, it can lead to increased attention and the emergence of new structures.”For further information:About Streamex CorpStreamex Corp is a NASDAQ-listed commodity-focused digital asset and real-world asset tokenisation company. Streamex uses blockchain-based infrastructure with the aim of enabling more transparent and efficient digital securities backed by physical assets. The company focuses on developing digital financial structures linked to global commodities.Information and DisclaimersThis communication is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, financial instruments, or investment products in any jurisdiction.The information contained herein does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other form of advice, and should not be relied upon as such. Recipients should conduct their own independent research and consult with professional advisors before making any investment decisions.References to gold, digital assets, tokenization, or related financial products are provided for general informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as a recommendation or endorsement of any specific asset, strategy, or product.Any statements regarding potential income, yield generation, or performance are forward-looking in nature and are not guarantees of future results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to market conditions, liquidity constraints, counterparty risk, regulatory developments, and operational factors. Actual outcomes may differ materially.Tokenized assets and digital financial instruments may be subject to evolving regulatory frameworks in multiple jurisdictions. There can be no assurance that such products will achieve regulatory approval, maintain compliance, or be available in all regions.Past performance of gold or any financial instrument is not indicative of future results. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose some or all of their invested capital.Any reference to Streamex Corp or its products, including GLDY, is provided for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of such products for any particular investor.Forward-looking statements in this communication, including statements regarding market trends, adoption of tokenization, and future developments, are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to change without notice.This communication may contain statements attributable to third parties. Such statements represent the views of the individuals quoted and do not necessarily reflect the views of the issuer.No regulatory authority, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Conduct Authority, or any stock exchange, including Nasdaq, has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this communication.

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