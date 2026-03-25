Entrepreneur Couple Brings Break Coffee Co. To North Dakota

Married Entrepreneurs Want Barista-Style Coffee Throughout State

A Break Coffee franchise made sense to us because we both have worked in places where employees are getting drive-thru coffee because it’s better.” — D.J. Volk, Break Coffee Co. of Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break Coffee Co. , the Australian-born office coffee franchisor, has officially expanded west with its newest franchisee, North Dakota residents D.J. and Susan Volk.Break Coffee Co. solves the problem of bad office coffee and lost productivity on coffee runs by equipping workplaces and other venues with automated bean-to-cup espresso systems and its own 100% Arabica blends, paired with concierge-style weekly service. Company clients, and their teams of employees, get café-quality cappuccinos, lattes, and other specialty coffee drinks without upfront equipment purchases or single-use waste.“A Break Coffee franchise made sense to us because we both have worked in places where employees are getting drive-thru coffee because it’s better,” said D.J., who lives with his wife and family in Flasher. “ Not many people just want plain coffee anymore at work. Just the smell of good coffee is very beneficial at work.”“Our automated bean-to-cup machines will bring a new, barista-quality experience to North Dakota,” added JD DeYonker, CEO of Break Coffee Co. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Volks to our family of franchisees as we continue to expand westward during the next phase for our brand.”“Break Coffee has connected the ‘coffee-as-a-service’ experience to a company’s bottom line,” said Oakscale Franchise Partners’ President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Break Coffee brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we prepare franchisors and franchisees so they can realize their own vision.”D.J. remembers a certain aspect of barista-style coffee when he was younger.“My wife and I both grew up on dairy farms in North Dakota,” he said. “I remember how much I enjoyed freshly separated cream in my coffee on any given morning.”5-Star Concierge Coffee ServiceAs part of the 5-star Coffee Concierge service, Break Coffee machines are cleaned on a weekly basis by its trained staff.Businesses are not forced into signing long-term contracts. Break Coffee Co. owns the coffee machines and only charges for the coffee consumed on a weekly basis—saving companies about one-third of the typical cost associated with similar services.“I think the subscription model is very compelling to us,” said D.J., whose background is in construction. “The world is going this way on everything it seems.”To let teams sample the service with no obligation, we offer a two-week trial that includes delivery and installation, coffee for the trial period, and pickup if you decide not to continue—at no cost.Unmatched Support for FranchiseesBreak Coffee Co. offers invaluable, immediate operations training for franchisees, who begin with two days of in-house training that allows them to start operating. Then, franchisees will receive coaching while working the first three weeks, learning the skills of a location sourcing assistant, reporting their findings on a daily basis to an area representative with expertise in the target area.The franchise provides many benefits to franchisees:Flexible Schedules: Break Coffee Co.’s business model allows franchisees to work 30-60 minutes per client per week, excluding travel time, for about one to three days a week.Award-Winning Franchise: Break Coffee Co. was voted in the Top 20 franchises by FranchiseHelp. The business model requires no office space, no warehousing, no employees and no set work schedule.Systemized Approach: Break Coffee Co. helps franchisees develop a business plan and trains them on how to operate and service the machines in a quick and easy, structured manner.“We think North Dakota is late to the game on a lot of things, and we want everyone here to have the best coffee possible,” D.J. added.If you are a business owner looking to connect with D.J., you can reach him via email at dj.volk@breakcoffeeco.com.If you would like more information about the Break Coffee Co. franchise opportunity, please email Anthony Spagnola at anthony@oakscale.com.###About Break Coffee Co.Break Coffee Co. is revolutionizing the breakroom by providing premium, café-quality coffee experiences to offices and businesses. With a focus on high-tech brewing equipment, locally roasted beans, and a hassle-free service model for employers, Break Coffee Co. offers franchisees a scalable, B2B business model with recurring revenue. For more information, email or visit the company’s website.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.