MCR Health Announces Successful Match for Podiatry Residency Program

Juleona Villaneuva, DPM Rachel May Philip, DPM Kush Jani, DPM

This successful match reflects the strength and continued growth of our Graduate Medical Education program.” — Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health is proud to announce a successful match for its Podiatry Residency Program, with all three available residency positions filled on Match Day – March 20, 2026.Following participation in the Centralized Residency Interview Program (CRIP) in Chicago this January, MCR Health interviewed 17 highly qualified candidates through a rigorous, multi-stage selection process. The program ultimately selected three outstanding residents, all graduates of Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine: Juleona Villaneuva, DPM, Rachel May Philip, DPM, and Kush Jani, DPMThe incoming residents will begin their training on July 1, 2026, working alongside MCR Health’s clinical teams and in collaboration with hospital partners across the region.“This successful match reflects the strength and continued growth of our Graduate Medical Education program,” said Dr. Melvin Price, President and CEO of MCR Health. “We are proud to welcome these talented physicians and remain committed to training the next generation of healthcare providers while expanding access to high-quality care in our communities.”The achievement is the result of strong leadership and collaboration across the organization, including Dr. Monica Rider, Chief Medical Officer, Sharon Hong, Director of Graduate Medical Education, and Dr. Chrisbel Dafeamekpor, Podiatry Residency Program Director.MCR Health’s Podiatry Residency Program continues to be co-sponsored by the LECOM School of Podiatric Medicine, further strengthening its academic and clinical foundation.A formal program launch to welcome the incoming residents is planned for June 2026.MCR Health remains dedicated to advancing its mission of expanding access to care and building a strong, sustainable healthcare workforce for the future.About MCR HealthMCR Health is a not-for-profit healthcare organization providing comprehensive care to patients across Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties. With a focus on access, quality, and community impact, MCR Health serves patients through a network of health centers, mobile units, and specialty services.Media Contact:Aarti LalwaniVice President, Executive Operations and ImpactMCR Healthalalwani@mcr.health941-310-2918

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