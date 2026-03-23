Pulse Technology partners with Pudu Robotics; adds robots to its menu of services

Pudu Robotics

As a distributor for Pudu Robotics, Pulse Technology can also offer dealerships to businesses

We are very pleased to partner with Pudu Robotics and for what these robots can do to support the efforts of businesses and organizations.” — Vince Miceli, Vice President

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Technology (http://pulsetechnology.com, a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services, Audio-Visual and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, today announced that is now a distributor of Pudu Robotics machines.

For businesses and organizations looking to boost their productivity and introduce automation, and save on humans doing repetitive tasks, versatile robots are ready to step up and help.

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in the service robotics sector, enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. It emphasizes the core technologies of mobility, manipulation, and artificial intelligence. Products include four lines: service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and embodied intelligent robots. These robots serve major industries, including food and beverage, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment and sports, industrial facilities, education, and more.

These robots deliver automated solutions right to the business owner’s door. These machines are capable of cleaning, transporting, and lifting. They take on everyday operational tasks that typically require constant staff movement and attention. With advanced sensors and mapping technology, these robots can navigate busy environments on their own—moving smoothly around people, furniture, and obstacles without needing remote control. Once deployed, they follow pre-set routes or respond to simple commands, allowing them to operate reliably in restaurants, hotels, retail stores, and healthcare facilities.

They can function as mobile assistants that carry food, beverages or supplies directly to tables, guest rooms or workstations. These robots in general can improve efficiencies and reduce the back and forth workload on staff. In addition to delivery, certain models serve as customer engagement tools. Robots are also well suited for behind-the-scenes operational support: clearing dishes, moving supplies, or shuttling materials between departments.

Additional services include autonomous cleaning solutions, including sweeping, scrubbing and maintaining floors on a programmed schedule, delivering consistent cleaning results without requiring dedicated staff time. These total capabilities reflect a broader shift toward collaborative robotics in the workplace. Rather than replacing employees, robots are designed to work alongside them—handling repetitive, time-consuming tasks so staff can concentrate on service, problem-solving, and customer engagement. For businesses facing labor challenges or looking to improve efficiency, these solutions offer a practical and highly visible way to modernize operations.

From industrial delivery robots to biped humanoid robots, Pulse Technology will now be able to help customers seeking to upgrade their processes through automation.

Additionally, as a distributor, Pulse Technology can offer dealerships to other businesses, within the industry and beyond.

Vince Miceli, Vice President, said, “We are very pleased to partner with Pudu Robotics and for what these robots can do to support the efforts of businesses and organizations. In addition to greater speed and efficiency, robots can help reduce issues relating to on the job injury by humans. We invite people to check out our latest offering!”

He added, “We are excited to offer robotic services to our customers, and also to be able to provide businesses looking to expand into robotics a way to become dealers themselves. We encourage anyone interested in either option to give us a call!”

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT), audio-visual (AV) and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products, mailing equipment and their supplies, with a history dating back to 1955. The company celebrated its 70th anniversary in June 2025, recognized by industry, state and business officials at its Schaumburg headquarters. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. Headquarters are in Schaumburg, IL, with a location also in Merrillville, IN and a service area that includes southern Wisconsin. Pulse Technology continues to expand its offerings to meet the technology and business needs of companies throughout the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988, the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007 and was named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. Pulse Technology has also won the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award and is a multiple-year recipient of the ENX Magazine Difference Maker recognition. Pulse Technology has also been selected for the “Best Places to Work in Illinois” list for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://pulsetechnology.com. Or visit the Pulse Technology LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/pulse-tech/

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