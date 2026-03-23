New Children’s Book, 'Tilly and the Wisdom Trials,' Combines Fantasy Adventure with Interactive Learning

Prairie City comes alive in David Tra’s one-of-a-kind story and game experience for curious young minds.

MD, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryland-based author and computer scientist David Tra has unveiled his latest creation, “Tilly and the Wisdom Trials,” a children’s fantasy adventure book that invites readers to discover the power of curiosity, kindness, and critical thinking. This 22-page book transforms learning into an enchanting underground exploration, offering both an engaging story and an innovative way for kids to grow their minds.Set in the hidden tunnels of Prairie City, “Tilly and the Wisdom Trials” plunges readers into a world of clever woodland critters who value wisdom over competition. The story follows Tilly, a brave young badger, as she navigates the mysterious Wisdom Trials, a series of enthralling challenges where riddles, questions, and active problem-solving light the way forward.Alongside whimsical elements like lantern-lit tunnels and the enchanting Worm Train, the book offers a tale that balances adventure and intellect, making it a magical read for children and families alike.One of the most exciting aspects of “Tilly and the Wisdom Trials” is its seamless blend of storytelling and interactive learning. The adventure leaps off the page into a digital educational game, where readers can take on their own Wisdom Trials. Designed to engage and empower, the game offers curriculum-aligned challenges tailored to kids from all 50 states, ensuring a customizable learning experience. Whether solving riddles or discovering facts, children are encouraged to think critically, fostering a growth mindset and a lifelong love of learning.David Tra, who has a background in computer science, game design, and storytelling, created “Tilly and the Wisdom Trials” as an extension of Critter Quest Academy, a hobby turned passion project. The author’s previous work includes educational games like El Mathador and Treasure Math. These experiences inspired him to combine his love of educational technology and storytelling to craft a narrative that encourages adventure and discovery. According to Tra, “Every child has a brave little spark inside - sometimes it just needs a good story to light it up.”This wholesome, adventurous book provides children with exciting new ways to learn and grow both on and off the page. Perfect for fans of animal fantasy, character-building tales, and educational adventures, this is a must-read book for parents and teachers eager to inspire young minds.“Tilly and the Wisdom Trials” (ISBN: 9781968485573) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $27.99, and the ebook retails for $4.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at critterquestacademy.com From the Back Cover:In this imaginative and heartwarming picture book, Tilly and the Wisdom Trials introduces young readers to a world hidden beneath the prairie - a place where learning is a magical adventure and knowledge is the key to unlocking ancient secrets.Tilly, a clever and kind-hearted young badger, discovers a mossy wooden gate hidden among vines and roots, setting her on an unexpected path: the legendary Wisdom Trials. With her loyal companions, the Brainy Bunch, she journeys through a series of challenges that test more than just book smarts. From riddle gates and logic tunnels to kindness puzzles and courage quests, each trial demands wit, empathy, and commitment.Written in lyrical rhyme and brimming with wonder, Tilly and the Wisdom Trials is the first book in the Critter Quest Academy Collection - a series that blends adventure, problem-solving, and joyful learning in an underground world of whimsical crifters. Ideal for fans of “The Questioneers” and “The Tale of Despereaux,” this story celebrates curiosity, resilience, and the magic of a mind set on discovery.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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