Rinat Akhmetov's SCM has invested $4 billion in Ukraine's recovery and new infrastructure construction

Since February 2022, SCM companies have invested $4 billion in restoring infrastructure destroyed by russia, building new facilities and modernising production

The enemy barbarically and purposefully destroys our infrastructure every day. We must restore what was destroyed by russia while simultaneously creating something new.” — Rinat Akhmetov

KYIV, UKRAINE, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since the start of the full-scale invasion, SCM companies owned by Rinat Akhmetov have invested approximately $4 billion (over UAH 150.5 billion at the weighted average exchange rate) in restoring infrastructure destroyed by russia, building new facilities and modernising production.This total includes $1 billion specifically directed toward the urgent restoration of infrastructure.The primary focus is the restoration of energy infrastructure, such as power plants and grids, which remain the main targets of the strikes.Rinat Akhmetov said, "The enemy barbarically and purposefully destroys our infrastructure every day to deprive the country, its economy, and its people of the conditions to live and work. However, Ukraine stands because of the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian people. Our task is to help the army and work for the country. We must restore what was destroyed by russia while simultaneously creating something new. This is necessary for economic growth and development. It is necessary so that Ukrainians can live and work in their country, and those who were forced to leave have the opportunity to return home."These investments enabled the return to operation of power plant capacities and other critical energy facilities, reducing the duration of power outages for consumers and stabilising the national energy system.SCM companies are also actively investing in the restoration of transport and civil infrastructure in the areas where they operate.SCM investments cover the reconstruction of damaged sites, the modernisation of existing capacities, and the construction of new infrastructure to replace what was destroyed.Key projects include a new wind farm in southern Ukraine and the country’s largest energy storage system, both of which help balance the energy system during ongoing infrastructure attacks.-Ends-For more information, please contact:Background InformationSystem Capital Management (SCM) is an international investment company and one of Ukraine’s largest employers and taxpayers. Founded by Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Rinat Akhmetov, it has a portfolio of more than 250 enterprises spanning numerous industries and over 30 countries.

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