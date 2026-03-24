Pinnacle Golf Carts Introduces Luxury Street-Legal LSV Electric Golf Carts to Charleston, SC

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Golf Carts is bringing a new level of luxury, performance, and street-ready convenience to the Lowcountry with its lineup of fully road-legal electric golf carts. Led by Lawson Owen, the Charleston-based company is providing residents with premium 4-passenger and 6-passenger electric golf carts designed for everyday driving throughout Charleston and surrounding coastal communities.As a veteran-owned and operated business built by a family of veterans, Pinnacle Golf Carts is committed to delivering high-quality vehicles and exceptional service to the Charleston community. The company proudly offers electric golf carts that are built in the United States, with manufacturing taking place right here in the State of South Carolina.Built to meet Department of Transportation specifications, Pinnacle Golf Carts offers street-legal electric vehicles capable of reaching speeds of up to 25 miles per hour. With modern technology, high-end finishes, and customizable design options, these vehicles are redefining how residents move through neighborhoods, beach towns, and local destinations across the Charleston area.Designed for both functionality and style, Pinnacle Golf Carts combines luxury features with practical transportation solutions for homeowners, vacation property owners, and coastal communities where street-legal golf carts are becoming increasingly popular.Fully Street-Legal Electric Golf Carts for Charleston RoadsPinnacle Golf Carts specializes in providing electric golf carts that are fully equipped for legal road use in South Carolina where permitted. Each vehicle is designed to meet local low-speed vehicle requirements, making them a convenient option for navigating neighborhoods, coastal communities, and resort areas.With top speeds reaching 25 MPH, these carts provide a comfortable and efficient alternative for short trips around town. Residents can easily travel to the beach, restaurants, marinas, parks, and shopping areas without the need for a full-size vehicle.These electric carts are proudly built in the United States, with manufacturing taking place in South Carolina. By offering locally built vehicles, Pinnacle Golf Carts is able to provide products designed specifically for the needs of coastal communities while supporting American manufacturing.Premium 4 and 6 Passenger Electric Golf Cart OptionsPinnacle Golf Carts offers a range of seating configurations designed to fit different lifestyles and family needs. Customers can choose from spacious 4-passenger and 6-passenger models, making it easy to transport family members, guests, or friends comfortably.Each cart is built with premium materials and carefully designed interiors to provide both durability and luxury. Whether used for neighborhood transportation, beach outings, or local errands, these electric carts deliver a refined driving experience that stands out from traditional golf cart designs.Because these vehicles are built locally in South Carolina, Pinnacle Golf Carts is able to ensure consistent quality while offering customers a product that supports regional manufacturing and American-built craftsmanship.Luxury Features and Modern TechnologyWhat separates Pinnacle Golf Carts from typical golf cart dealers is the level of technology and premium features included with each vehicle. These luxury electric carts are designed to elevate the driving experience while maintaining the practicality of a street-ready cart.Included standard features on Pinnacle Golf Carts include:1. Apple CarPlay integration for navigation and entertainment2. Premium sound systems for music and audio connectivity3. LED lighting systems for improved visibility and style4. Custom underglow lighting for a distinctive nighttime appearance5. Multiple leather seating options and interior finishes6. LSV ready-to-go street legal configuration designed for Charleston road useThese features are rarely included as standard equipment on most golf carts. In many cases, dealerships treat these upgrades as optional add-ons and charge additional fees for features like premium audio systems, upgraded lighting packages, leather seating, or street-legal conversions.Pinnacle Golf Carts takes a different approach by including many of these high-end upgrades as standard features, allowing customers to enjoy a fully equipped luxury golf cart without the surprise of expensive add-on packages during the buying process.Custom Color Options and PersonalizationPinnacle Golf Carts also offers a wide selection of exterior colors and interior finishes, allowing customers to customize their cart to match their personal style. From sleek modern designs to vibrant coastal color palettes, each cart can be tailored to suit the owner’s preferences.Combined with premium leather seating options and high-end materials, the customization possibilities allow each vehicle to stand out while delivering a polished and upscale appearance.A Veteran-Owned Company Serving the Charleston CommunityAs a veteran-owned and operated business, Pinnacle Golf Carts places a strong emphasis on integrity, service, and community. The company was founded by a family of veterans who understand the importance of reliability, accountability, and customer trust.Owner Lawson Owen and the Pinnacle team are focused on delivering a customer experience centered around quality products, knowledgeable service, and long-term reliability.“Our goal is to bring the highest quality electric golf carts to Charleston,” says Owen. “We’re proud to offer carts that are built right here in South Carolina while serving the community we call home.”Serving Charleston and the Surrounding Coastal CommunitiesPinnacle Golf Carts proudly serves customers throughout Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry region. Whether residents are looking for a reliable neighborhood vehicle, a beach-friendly electric cart, or a luxury upgrade for their property, the company provides high-quality options designed for comfort and performance.With fully road-legal electric golf carts, advanced features, premium craftsmanship, and vehicles built in South Carolina, Pinnacle Golf Carts is setting a new standard for personal electric transportation in the Charleston area.Premium Materials and High-End CraftsmanshipEvery Pinnacle Golf Cart is built with durability and performance in mind. The company focuses on using high-quality components, advanced electrical systems, and premium interior materials to ensure long-term reliability and comfort.Because these carts are built in the United States in South Carolina, customers benefit from American-built craftsmanship combined with modern design and technology.A Modern Transportation Experience for the LowcountryFrom neighborhood drives to beachside cruising, Pinnacle Golf Carts offers Charleston residents a modern and efficient transportation alternative. With premium features, customizable designs, and street-legal capabilities, these electric carts bring together technology, performance, and luxury in a compact vehicle.For more information, media inquiries, or to explore available electric golf cart models, contact Lawson Owen at info@bestgolfcartscharleston.com or call (843) 648-5325.To learn more and view available models, visit https://bestgolfcartscharleston.com/

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