Naples Anti-Aging Clinic Introduces Advanced Plasma Jet Bed Therapy for Non-Invasive health and anti-aging

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Anti-Aging Clinic today announced the introduction of the Human Regenerator Jet Bed. A cutting-edge, non-invasive treatment that promotes Holistic health and anti-aging at the cellular level.This next-generation technology delivers controlled plasma energy deep into the body to promote cellular regeneration while the patient relaxes in a comfortable environment. Designed to boost mitochondrial health, which declines with age, treatments are known to reduce inflammation, improve skin renewal and enhance overall vitality and wellness.“Our goal is to bring the most advanced, science-backed anti-aging solutions to Naples,” said John Essig, Founder. “The Human Regenerator Jet Bed represents a major advance in aesthetic wellness—offering clients a comfortable, efficient, and highly effective way to enhance longevity.The addition of the Human Regenerator Jet Bed complements the clinic’s broader suite of regenerative and aesthetic services including stem cell and red-light technology along with hyperbaric oxygen therapies for muscle and tissue repair.About Naples Anti-Aging ClinicNaples Anti-Aging Clinic specializes in advanced age management therapies designed to enhance vitality, improve quality of life, and support long term health. Its multidisciplinary team provides comprehensive, science-based care tailored to each patient’s unique goals.

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