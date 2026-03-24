Business Reporter: Agentic AI set to redefine finance operations and the role of the CFO

The importance of laying the digital groundwork now for future deployments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Emmanuel Olivier, Deputy CEO-CRO at Esker talks about how the role of CFO has shifted in recent years from a focus on budget control to a growth partner responsible for harnessing generative and agentic AI for the finance function. While generative AI has helped finance teams analyse data and generate insights, agentic AI takes the next step by enabling intelligent systems to initiate, adapt and complete tasks independently. As a result, finance leaders are beginning to rethink both their operating models and the strategic role of the CFO. The technology is already being deployed in areas such as collections forecasting, procurement and workflow management. In these environments, AI agents can predict when invoices will be paid, adjust dunning strategies in real time, reconcile invoices against contracts and automatically route approvals. Instead of focusing primarily on reporting and cost control, finance leaders can use agentic AI to drive faster close cycles, optimise working capital and improve operational agility.However, successful deployment depends on more than standalone tools. Organisations need a unified digital foundation that enables end-to-end automation across finance functions, supported by scalable architecture that allows systems and agents to operate across multiple platforms, geographies and data sources. Clean, accessible data is equally essential, ensuring AI agents can act on reliable real-time intelligence. A well-designed platform brings together automation, integration, compliance and data management, creating the structure needed for agentic AI to deliver consistent, controlled and measurable business outcomes.To find out more about how CFOs should lead the charge in future-proofing the organisation, read the article Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About EskerEsker’s AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker’s Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com , follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.

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