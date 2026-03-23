Florida Keys Nonprofit AH Monroe Marks 40 Years of Service with a New Name: Keys Health and Housing

Scott Pridgen, Executive Director of Keys Health and Housing, toasts the organization's new name with community supporters. Keys Health and Housing, formerly A.H. of Monroe County, Inc., officially announced the rebrand on March 23, 2026, marking its 40th Keys Health and Housing, formerly A.H. of Monroe County, Inc., serves individuals and families across the Florida Keys through health, housing, and community support programs.

Marking its 40th anniversary, the longtime Florida Keys nonprofit announces a new name that reflects four decades of growth and a broader community mission.

Until there is a cure for HIV and an end to homelessness, our commitment to these two challenges will remain unwavering.” — Scott Pridgen, Executive Director, Keys Health + Housing

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.H. of Monroe County, Inc. (AH Monroe), a longtime nonprofit serving the Florida Keys, has announced it will now operate under a new name: Keys Health and Housing The announcement coincides with the organization's 40th anniversary — a milestone that reflects how far its work has evolved since it was founded in 1986 during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis. What began as a grassroots effort to ensure that people in the Florida Keys facing HIV had access to care, support, and dignity has grown into an organization serving thousands of residents across Monroe County.More recently, the addition of Florida Keys Outreach Coalition (FKOC) brought expanded programs to end homelessness under the same organization."This new name brings greater clarity to the work we've been doing for years," said Leah Stockton, Director of Development and Engagement. "We want people across the Florida Keys to immediately understand who we are and how we serve the community."Today, Keys Health and Housing provides safe housing for more than 700 residents, medical care for nearly 250 people living with HIV, and emergency assistance for more than 2,000 community members each year. Its programs today support community members of all backgrounds facing health challenges, housing instability, or moments of crisis — programs that span both health and housing, because experience has shown that the two are inseparable."For 40 years, our work has been rooted in meeting people where they are — with compassion, dignity, and care," said Scott Pridgen, Executive Director. "Until there is a cure for HIV and an end to homelessness, our commitment to these two challenges will remain unwavering."The organization emphasized that the name change is not a shift in mission, but a clearer expression of work that has been evolving for years.Keys Health and Housing reflects the organization's belief that access to both care and stable housing plays a critical role in long-term health and well-being. The transition to the new name will continue to roll out across programs, communications, and community initiatives in the coming months.For more information, visit www.KeysHH.org About Keys Health and Housing:Keys Health and Housing (formerly A.H. of Monroe County, Inc.) is a nonprofit based in Monroe County, Florida dedicated to advancing health, housing, and hope across the Florida Keys. Since 1986, the organization has provided HIV prevention and care, supportive and affordable housing, and community-based services that help individuals and families of all backgrounds achieve stability and well-being. The organization also encompasses the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, whose programs to end homelessness continue as part of Keys Health and Housing.Press Contact:Leah StocktonDirector of Development and EngagementKeys Health + HousingEmail: leah.stockton@ahmonroe.orgWeb: KeysHH.org

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