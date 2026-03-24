PatchMaster Richmond West Named 'Best Drywall Contractor – 2026' in R•Home Readers’ Favorites Awards
Community support reflects the company’s growing reputation for quality drywall and painting work.
Each year, R•Home invites readers to vote for their preferred home service providers and retailers across a wide range of categories, including landscaping, furnishings, remodeling, and specialty trades. The Readers’ Favorites Awards are determined entirely by consumer votes, recognizing businesses that have built strong reputations for quality and service within the local community.
The 2026 honor comes just one year after PatchMaster Richmond West began operations.
“We are truly humbled and grateful to be voted Best Drywall Contractor by the readers of R•Home,” said Bill Anderson, Owner, PatchMaster Richmond West. “To receive this recognition after only one year in business speaks directly to the craftsmanship and integrity of our team. Mike, Francesco, and Robert take tremendous pride in their work. They treat every client’s home with care and respect, and this award belongs to them as much as anyone.”
PatchMaster Richmond West focuses exclusively on drywall repair, ceiling restoration, texture matching, and interior painting. By focusing on these core services, the company delivers precision repairs that blend seamlessly with existing finishes.
The company attributes its early growth and strong customer satisfaction to three foundational commitments:
• Arriving on time
• Delivering high-quality workmanship
• Leaving each home as clean, or cleaner, than it was found
In a competitive home services marketplace, this disciplined, detail-oriented approach has resonated with homeowners throughout the Richmond area.
“Being selected by readers, by actual homeowners, is one of the highest forms of recognition a local service business can receive,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “Bill and his team have built a culture centered on professionalism, attention to detail, and respect for the customer’s home. We’re proud to see PatchMaster Richmond West recognized as a trusted leader in the Richmond market.”
Although part of the national PatchMaster franchise network, PatchMaster Richmond West operates as a locally owned, family-run business staffed by skilled drywall and painting specialists. The company combines local accountability with the operational standards and support of an established national brand.
As homeowners across the greater Richmond area continue to invest in maintenance, renovations, and property improvements, PatchMaster Richmond West remains focused on delivering specialized drywall solutions with consistent, customer-first service.
PatchMaster Richmond West is currently accepting residential service requests throughout the greater Richmond and Central Virginia region.
To learn more or schedule service, visit www.patchmaster.com or contact banderson@patchmaster.com / (804) 601-0618.
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