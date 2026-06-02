West Hollywood Sierra Towers Project by Over the Top Terrazzo Wins NTMA Honor Award

Remodeled West Hollywood residence features a monochromatic terrazzo installation. Terrazzo contractor Over the Top Terrazzo won a 2026 Honor Award from the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association for the installation. © Marco Munoz Terrazzo floors and base unify the interior, with a perfectly executed quarter-inch reveal to meet the wood wall finish. Legendary LA high-rise tower residence's interior was designed by iD Group of West Hollywood. Terrazzo is continued from interior to the balcony for finish continuity.

Venetian terrazzo installation defines a combined residence in one of West Hollywood's most iconic luxury high-rises.

This installation reflects everything the Honor Awards are about: masterful craftsmanship, thoughtful material choices, and technical problem-solving that elevates a truly exceptional space.” — Chad Rakow, NTMA Executive Director

WEST HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has presented an Honor Award to Over the Top Terrazzo of El Monte, Calif., for a Venetian terrazzo installation within a private residence in West Hollywood's Sierra Towers. The project was recognized for its design sophistication, technical precision, and exceptional craftsmanship. The award was presented on May 13, one of 17 projects recognized at the association's 103rd annual convention.An Iconic Address, an Exacting StandardSierra Towers is among Los Angeles' most celebrated residential landmarks. Designed by architect Jack A. Charney and completed in 1965, the 31-story modernist tower is defined by its clean lines, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills, and the Pacific Ocean. Originally built as luxury apartments and converted to condominiums in the 1970s, the building has been home to countless high-profile residents, cementing its reputation as one of the most prestigious addresses in Los Angeles.The panoramic city-to-ocean views that define the space shaped an elegantly minimal design approach—one that demanded terrazzo craftsmanship of the highest order. ID Group of West Hollywood designed the project.Engineering Beneath the SurfaceBefore a single aggregate was poured, Over the Top Terrazzo addressed the structural and acoustic realities of working within a high-rise building. The team engineered and installed a custom lightweight, soundproof floating floor-leveling system to meet the building's strict load and acoustic standards, laying the technical foundation for the terrazzo application.Classic Venetian terrazzo floors with brass divider strips were then installed throughout the residence. A continuous poured-in-place six-inch base runs the length of the home, terminating at each adjoining custom wood finish with a consistently flawless quarter-inch reveal—a detail that demands exceptional control and mastery to execute at scale.On the exterior balcony, a polyacrylate terrazzo system extends the material language beyond the interior threshold, maintaining visual continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces.Material Selection as ArchitectureColor calibration and material selection were approached as design decisions in their own right. Each choice was made to complement the tower's architectural clarity and to reinforce, rather than compete with, its scale and clean modernist lines. The result is a terrazzo installation that feels integral to the building's and apartment's identity.NTMA judges praised the project for its elegance and meticulous attention to detail, noting the integration of technical innovation with traditional craftsmanship.Over the Top Terrazzo is a terrazzo contractor based in El Monte, California, specializing in residential, commercial, and institutional projects. The contractor also received an NTMA Honor Award this year for an installation at the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Health Clinic in El Paso, Texas.About the National Terrazzo & Mosaic AssociationThe annual NTMA Honor Awards recognize outstanding terrazzo installations completed by association member contractors. Entries are evaluated by design professionals and terrazzo specialists on design achievement, craftsmanship, and technical execution. A full list of this year's 17 Honor Award recipients is available at ntma.com.Founded in 1923, the NTMA is a nonprofit trade association of over 150 contractor and supplier members, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. The organization establishes national standards for all terrazzo systems and applications, advancing quality craftsmanship and innovation while supporting its members in the trade.The NTMA provides a broad range of free resources for architects, designers, artists, contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From assisting design teams with specifications to offering technical guidance throughout a project, the NTMA helps ensure terrazzo installations meet the highest standards. The association also offers AIA-registered continuing education programs for architects and design professionals. For more information about terrazzo resources, visit ntma.com. NTMA Technical Director Gary French is available at gary@ntma.com.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, building on the mosaic traditions of ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers repurposed discarded stone chips into durable, decorative surfaces—a practice that made terrazzo an early sustainable material. Today, terrazzo is still poured by hand on-site, with options for precast panels and waterjet-cut details. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates—which may be locally sourced—are set in a cement or epoxy base, and the surface is then polished to reveal the aggregate's color and texture. Valued for its design versatility, ease of maintenance, durability, sustainability, and lifecycle value, terrazzo is built to last the life of a building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2026 Honor Awards

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