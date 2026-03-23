Belize Highlights Natural Assets and Sustainability Focus Ahead of STC 2026

Belize Minister of Tourism Anthony Mahler at CTO’s Air Connectivity Summit last month The Great Blue Hole in Belize Photo credit: Belize Tourism Board

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belize’s tourism minister has extended an open invitation to tourism industry leaders to visit the Central American and Caribbean nation next month, highlighting its world-class natural assets and long-standing commitment to sustainable tourism.Speaking ahead of a major Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) conference, Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations, showcased Belize’s diverse offerings during remarks tied to the upcoming Sustainable Tourism Conference (STC 2026), scheduled for April 27–30 in Belize.“It is our honor to host the next Sustainable Tourism Conference in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye in Belize under the theme ‘Tourism in Full Color’,” Mahler told regional delegates attending CTO’s Air Connectivity Summit in Bermuda last month.Mahler noted that many across the Caribbean remain unfamiliar with Belize’s tourism product, positioning the conference as an opportunity to broaden awareness. “Belize has the second largest barrier reef in the world after Australia. We have three of the four atolls in the Western Hemisphere. We have the Great Blue Hole. We have about 250 to 300 offshore islands. We have the history of the Maya civilization. We have about 35 rivers, mountains, a rich rainforest just like the Amazon,” he said.He emphasized the destination’s accessibility and diversity of experiences: “You don’t have to go to Australia to have great diving or snorkeling. You don’t have to go to Egypt to see pyramids. And you don’t have to go to New York or Miami or LA or any of those cities to have a diversity of people. We have all of that packaged in such a small piece of real estate in Belize.”Belize has prioritized sustainable tourism for nearly 50 years with eco-adventure at the core of its development strategy, Minister Mahler added. The country’s tourism product includes approximately 12,000 rooms, many of them intimate properties that reflect a community-based model of sustainability.The 17th edition of STC, organized by CTO in partnership with the Belize Tourism Board, will convene regional and international leaders under the theme “Tourism in Full Color: Integrating Blue, Green, Orange and Beyond Economies into Sustainable Planning and Development.”Dame Pania Tyson-Nathan, DNZM, Chief Executive of New Zealand Māori Tourism, will deliver the keynote address. The program will feature ministerial roundtables, expert sessions, master classes and field experiences focused on the blue economy, green climate-resilient solutions, orange cultural and creative industries, and broader priorities including social cohesion and inclusive growth.The conference underscores Belize’s commitment to sustainable tourism and reinforces its role as a catalyst for innovation and responsible growth in the Caribbean. STC 2026 will serve as a platform for bold ideas, strategic partnerships and actionable outcomes as delegates work to shape a more sustainable future for regional tourism.Registration and additional details are available at: https://bit.ly/CaribbeanSTC2026

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