New Report from Hanover Research Identifies 5 Trends Shaping Higher Education in 2026

From artificial intelligence policy to academic program cost tracking, the report highlights five trends shaping higher education in 2026.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hanover Research (Hanover), a leading provider of data and insights to colleges and universities, has released its annual 2026 Trends in Higher Education report. Drawn from Hanover’s work with higher education institutions across the U.S. and around the world, the report highlights five trends Hanover’s experts believe encapsulate the critical challenges and emerging opportunities confronting campus leaders in the year to come.“In 2026, higher education leaders aren't dealing with a single disruption. Institutions are challenged with responding to shifting degree value perceptions, technological evolution, funding uncertainties, and rising costs all at once,” says Paul Gibson, senior managing director at Hanover Research. “Our 2026 Trends in Higher Education report provides clear data, recommendations, and examples that leaders can use to move forward with confidence.”The key trends identified by Hanover include:• Workforce skill building addresses employability and ROI concerns• Demand for AI policy and governance escalates• Financial realities and data realign strategic priorities• Program costs and contributions come into sharper focus• Integrated student support systems magnify retention efforts“Resilient institutions aren’t just cutting costs in 2026; they’re using data to focus resources on the investments that will improve outcomes,” says Sid Phillips, chief growth officer at Hanover Research. “Our annual report reflects what our research consistently finds: the institutions that connect data to decision-making are better positioned to gain a strategic advantage and lead through change.”To access the full report, click here About Hanover ResearchFounded in 2003, Hanover Research is a global research and analytics firm that delivers market intelligence through a unique, fixed-fee model to more than 1,000 clients. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Hanover employs high-caliber market researchers, analysts, and account executives to provide a service that is revolutionary in its combination of flexibility and affordability. Hanover has been named a Top 50 Market Research firm by the American Marketing Association and the Insights Association. To learn more about Hanover Research, visit www.hanoverresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.