Grenova Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth Across Global Automation Platform

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grenova today announced the appointment of Ted Hull as Chief Executive Officer. Hull will lead Grenova and its automation divisions, Peak Robotics and Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA), guiding the organization through its next phase of growth as a global platform delivering automation-ready solutions to laboratories world-wide.Grenova and its division partners are backed by healthcare-focused private equity firm Peloton Equity.Hull brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the life sciences and diagnostics industries and has served on the Grenova Board of Directors for the past 13 months. He previously served as CEO of Bako Diagnostics and Genova Diagnostics – a former FFC company, Peloton’s predecessor firm – and has worked closely with Peloton Equity as an operating partner.“Given the increasing demand for automation across laboratory workflows, this is a particularly exciting time to build a scaled, integrated platform in this space. Grenova, Peak Robotics, and PAA each bring world-class capabilities in their respective fields, creating a unique set of solutions for our customers,” said Ted Hull. “I’m incredibly excited to work alongside this team to shape the future of scientific automation.”“We’re thrilled to partner with Ted again,” said Michael O'Rourke, Partner at Peloton Equity. “Ted brings a rare combination of operational leadership, industry expertise, and a deep understanding of how to scale growth companies. Having worked closely with the company and served alongside the leadership team, he is uniquely positioned to lead this next phase of growth.”With the combined capabilities of Grenova’s technologies and the automation and integration expertise of Peak Robotics and PAA, the organization is positioned to deliver modular, scalable solutions and become a global leader in laboratory automation.About GrenovaGrenova(grenova.com) is a lab automation and robotics company recognized for pioneering an automated washing system that enables the reuse of plastic consumables in the laboratory. Together with its division partners, Peak Robotics and PAA, Grenova provides integrated automation, robotics, and software solutions that help laboratories operate more efficiently, more flexibly, and with less waste.About Peloton EquityPeloton Equity, LLC (pelotonequity.com) is a private equity firm focused exclusively on growth capital investments in the healthcare industry. Peloton is the successor to Ferrer Freeman & Company (“FFC”) and invests in companies with between $10 million and $200 million of revenue that have the management team, market opportunity and business model to become category leaders. Peloton’s investment team has invested in over 36 unique healthcare companies and has deployed over $900 million in capital.

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