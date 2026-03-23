Commissioner Miller Announces Applications Open for GO TEXAN MEGA Product Promotion Grants

MEGA grants offset up to $40,000 in marketing and promotion costs for GO TEXAN Product Partners

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is now accepting applications for the GO TEXAN Marketing Enhancement Grant Assistance (MEGA) Product Promotion program. MEGA grants provide targeted funding to help GO TEXAN partners offset the costs of marketing Texas agricultural products.

“MEGA grants help our GO TEXAN partners get their products in front of more customers and into more markets,” Commissioner Miller said. “TDA backs Texas businesses with real support so they can grow, compete, and show the world what Texas agriculture is all about.”

GO TEXAN’s MEGA grant program makes grant funds available for Tier 2 or higher GO TEXAN Product partners (based on partnership level within the GO TEXAN program) to market and promote qualifying Texas products. Applicants may request up to $40,000 for promotional activities, such as direct mailing campaigns, newspaper advertisements, tradeshow fees, and website creation. Qualifying products must be products produced, processed, or value added in Texas. Selected grant projects will receive funding via cost reimbursement.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses make up more than 99 percent of all businesses in Texas and employ nearly half of the state’s private-sector workforce, making them key drivers of Texas’ continuing prosperity and economic future —highlighting the importance of programs like MEGA.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Texas agriculture and rural communities, and when they succeed, Texas succeeds,” Commissioner Miller said. “Programs like MEGA give our agribusinesses and entrepreneurs working to grow their operations and strengthen local economies across rural Texas a fighting chance.”

Key Dates:

Applications for the MEGA grant program close May 7, 2026.

New GO TEXAN members and existing members seeking to upgrade their partnership level must complete enrollment or upgrades by April 21, 2026, to be eligible to apply.

Eligible GO TEXAN Product partners are encouraged to apply early. For more information about grant application requirements, please visit the MEGA grant webpage.

To learn more about becoming a GO TEXAN partner, please visit the GO TEXAN website.