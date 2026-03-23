Steel Scrap Market Size to Grow from USD 88.0 Billion in 2025 to USD 145.0 Billion by 2035

Steel Scrap Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global steel scrap market is undergoing a structural transformation, driven by the accelerating shift toward sustainable manufacturing and circular economy practices. Valued at USD 88.0 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 145.0 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1%.Get Access of Report Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8435 This growth reflects a fundamental change in how steel is produced, with recycled scrap increasingly replacing traditional iron ore inputs. As industries strive to reduce carbon emissions and optimize costs, steel scrap is emerging as a strategic resource across global manufacturing ecosystems.Sustainability and Cost Efficiency Drive Market ExpansionThe steel industry, one of the largest industrial emitters globally, is rapidly adopting scrap-based production methods to meet decarbonization targets. Electric arc furnaces (EAFs), which rely heavily on recycled scrap, are gaining traction as a cleaner alternative to blast furnaces.Key growth drivers include:Increasing global focus on sustainable and low-carbon steel productionRising adoption of electric arc furnace (EAF) technologyCost advantages of scrap over virgin raw materialsExpansion of circular economy initiatives across industriesGrowing demand for recycled materials in construction and manufacturingSteel scrap offers significant environmental benefits, including reduced energy consumption and lower greenhouse gas emissions, making it central to modern steelmaking strategies.Emerging Trends: Advanced Recycling and Digital IntegrationThe steel scrap market is evolving with technological innovation and increasing integration of advanced processing systems. Market participants are focusing on improving scrap quality, traceability, and processing efficiency.Key trends include:Adoption of automated sorting and AI-driven recycling technologiesDevelopment of high-grade and specialty scrap categoriesIntegration of digital supply chain platforms for scrap tradingExpansion of municipal recycling programsIncreasing investments in localized scrap processing infrastructureAdvanced sorting technologies are enabling higher-quality scrap output, making recycled steel more competitive with primary steel in high-performance applications.Regional Insights: Europe Leads Sustainability, Asia-Pacific Drives VolumeEurope remains a key market, supported by stringent environmental regulations and strong adoption of green steel initiatives. The region is heavily investing in recycling infrastructure and cross-border scrap trade.Asia-Pacific, led by China and India, is the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing steel demand. Local processing capabilities are expanding to reduce dependency on imported raw materials.North America continues to be a mature yet dynamic market, with increasing adoption of EAF-based steel production and strong municipal recycling programs.Segment Insights: Ferrous Scrap Dominates Market ShareFerrous scrap accounts for approximately 70% of the market, reflecting its widespread use in steel production due to superior melting properties and compatibility with manufacturing processes.By source, industrial scrap leads with around 50% share, driven by consistent supply from manufacturing processes and high material quality. Municipal and construction scrap segments are also expanding, supported by urban recycling initiatives.Competitive Landscape: Vertical Integration and Strategic AcquisitionsThe steel scrap market is highly competitive, with major steel producers and recycling companies competing to secure supply chains and improve processing capabilities.Key players include: Nucor Corporation, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel, Steel Dynamics Inc., Gerdau S.A., Thyssenkrupp AG, China Baowu Steel Group, POSCOStrategic developments shaping the competitive landscape include:Acquisition of scrap processing companies by steel manufacturersLong-term supply agreements to secure raw material availabilityInvestment in advanced recycling and sorting technologiesExpansion of global scrap collection and distribution networksVertical integration is becoming a key strategy, enabling companies to control costs and ensure consistent supply of high-quality scrap.Analyst Perspective: Scrap Becomes Core to Green Steel TransitionIndustry analysts emphasize that steel scrap is no longer a secondary raw material but a strategic asset in the transition to low-carbon steel production.“The future of steelmaking will be increasingly dependent on scrap availability and quality,” notes an industry expert. “Companies that secure efficient recycling systems and supply chains will gain a significant competitive advantage.”Challenges: Quality Variability and Supply ConstraintsDespite strong growth prospects, the market faces several challenges:Variability in scrap quality and compositionComplex sorting and processing requirementsFluctuations in supply due to economic cyclesRegulatory complexities in cross-border scrap tradeBalancing supply-demand dynamics while maintaining quality standards remains a key challenge for industry participants.Future Outlook: Strong Growth Anchored in Circular EconomyThe steel scrap market is expected to witness sustained expansion, particularly between 2030 and 2035, driven by increasing adoption of recycling technologies and green steel initiatives.High-growth opportunity areas include:Expansion of municipal and urban recycling programsDevelopment of high-purity and specialty scrap materialsIntegration with smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 systemsGrowth in emerging markets with rising steel consumptionAs the global steel industry moves toward sustainability and resource efficiency, steel scrap will play a pivotal role in enabling low-carbon production and long-term industrial resilience.Browse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/report/steel-scrap-market Purchase Full Report for Detailed InsightsFor access to full forecasts, regional breakouts, company share analysis, and emerging trend assessments, you can purchase the complete report here: https://wwwhttps://www.factmr.com/checkout/8435 Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@factmr.comTo View Related Report :Steel Powder Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/3659/steel-powder-market TMCP Steel Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/tmcp-steel-market Long Steel Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/4943/long-steel-market Armour Steel Plate Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/4659/armour-steel-plate-market About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 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