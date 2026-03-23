Steel Scrap Market Size to Grow from USD 88.0 Billion in 2025 to USD 145.0 Billion by 2035
Steel Scrap Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global steel scrap market is undergoing a structural transformation, driven by the accelerating shift toward sustainable manufacturing and circular economy practices. Valued at USD 88.0 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 145.0 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1%.
Get Access of Report Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8435
This growth reflects a fundamental change in how steel is produced, with recycled scrap increasingly replacing traditional iron ore inputs. As industries strive to reduce carbon emissions and optimize costs, steel scrap is emerging as a strategic resource across global manufacturing ecosystems.
Sustainability and Cost Efficiency Drive Market Expansion
The steel industry, one of the largest industrial emitters globally, is rapidly adopting scrap-based production methods to meet decarbonization targets. Electric arc furnaces (EAFs), which rely heavily on recycled scrap, are gaining traction as a cleaner alternative to blast furnaces.
Key growth drivers include:
Increasing global focus on sustainable and low-carbon steel production
Rising adoption of electric arc furnace (EAF) technology
Cost advantages of scrap over virgin raw materials
Expansion of circular economy initiatives across industries
Growing demand for recycled materials in construction and manufacturing
Steel scrap offers significant environmental benefits, including reduced energy consumption and lower greenhouse gas emissions, making it central to modern steelmaking strategies.
Emerging Trends: Advanced Recycling and Digital Integration
The steel scrap market is evolving with technological innovation and increasing integration of advanced processing systems. Market participants are focusing on improving scrap quality, traceability, and processing efficiency.
Key trends include:
Adoption of automated sorting and AI-driven recycling technologies
Development of high-grade and specialty scrap categories
Integration of digital supply chain platforms for scrap trading
Expansion of municipal recycling programs
Increasing investments in localized scrap processing infrastructure
Advanced sorting technologies are enabling higher-quality scrap output, making recycled steel more competitive with primary steel in high-performance applications.
Regional Insights: Europe Leads Sustainability, Asia-Pacific Drives Volume
Europe remains a key market, supported by stringent environmental regulations and strong adoption of green steel initiatives. The region is heavily investing in recycling infrastructure and cross-border scrap trade.
Asia-Pacific, led by China and India, is the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing steel demand. Local processing capabilities are expanding to reduce dependency on imported raw materials.
North America continues to be a mature yet dynamic market, with increasing adoption of EAF-based steel production and strong municipal recycling programs.
Segment Insights: Ferrous Scrap Dominates Market Share
Ferrous scrap accounts for approximately 70% of the market, reflecting its widespread use in steel production due to superior melting properties and compatibility with manufacturing processes.
By source, industrial scrap leads with around 50% share, driven by consistent supply from manufacturing processes and high material quality. Municipal and construction scrap segments are also expanding, supported by urban recycling initiatives.
Competitive Landscape: Vertical Integration and Strategic Acquisitions
The steel scrap market is highly competitive, with major steel producers and recycling companies competing to secure supply chains and improve processing capabilities.
Key players include: Nucor Corporation, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel, Steel Dynamics Inc., Gerdau S.A., Thyssenkrupp AG, China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO
Strategic developments shaping the competitive landscape include:
Acquisition of scrap processing companies by steel manufacturers
Long-term supply agreements to secure raw material availability
Investment in advanced recycling and sorting technologies
Expansion of global scrap collection and distribution networks
Vertical integration is becoming a key strategy, enabling companies to control costs and ensure consistent supply of high-quality scrap.
Analyst Perspective: Scrap Becomes Core to Green Steel Transition
Industry analysts emphasize that steel scrap is no longer a secondary raw material but a strategic asset in the transition to low-carbon steel production.
“The future of steelmaking will be increasingly dependent on scrap availability and quality,” notes an industry expert. “Companies that secure efficient recycling systems and supply chains will gain a significant competitive advantage.”
Challenges: Quality Variability and Supply Constraints
Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces several challenges:
Variability in scrap quality and composition
Complex sorting and processing requirements
Fluctuations in supply due to economic cycles
Regulatory complexities in cross-border scrap trade
Balancing supply-demand dynamics while maintaining quality standards remains a key challenge for industry participants.
Future Outlook: Strong Growth Anchored in Circular Economy
The steel scrap market is expected to witness sustained expansion, particularly between 2030 and 2035, driven by increasing adoption of recycling technologies and green steel initiatives.
High-growth opportunity areas include:
Expansion of municipal and urban recycling programs
Development of high-purity and specialty scrap materials
Integration with smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 systems
Growth in emerging markets with rising steel consumption
As the global steel industry moves toward sustainability and resource efficiency, steel scrap will play a pivotal role in enabling low-carbon production and long-term industrial resilience.
Browse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/report/steel-scrap-market
Purchase Full Report for Detailed Insights
For access to full forecasts, regional breakouts, company share analysis, and emerging trend assessments, you can purchase the complete report here: https://wwwhttps://www.factmr.com/checkout/8435
Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@factmr.com
To View Related Report :
Steel Powder Market:https://www.factmr.com/report/3659/steel-powder-market
TMCP Steel Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/tmcp-steel-market
Long Steel Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/4943/long-steel-market
Armour Steel Plate Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/4659/armour-steel-plate-market
About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
+1 628-251-1583
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.