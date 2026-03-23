Jiangsu University builds on its agricultural training legacy to support global cooperation through education and capacity building.

ZHENJIANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global development enters a new phase, the role of education in international cooperation is becoming increasingly significant. While infrastructure investment and technological transfer remain essential, long-term and sustainable impact depends on knowledge sharing, capacity building, and human-centered development.

Building on its historical experience in training agricultural professionals from developing countries, Jiangsu University is now positioned to contribute to a new era of global cooperation. Its legacy of education-based engagement, dating back to the 1980s and 1990s, provides a strong foundation for future initiatives aligned with emerging international development frameworks.

During this earlier period, the university trained more than 120 professionals from over 30 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. These programs combined theoretical instruction, hands-on practice, and industrial exposure, enabling participants to acquire practical knowledge that could be adapted to local agricultural systems in their home countries.

Today, this historical experience is increasingly relevant. As countries across the Global South seek sustainable and context-appropriate development pathways, education-driven cooperation offers a flexible and scalable model. Universities, as centers of knowledge and innovation, can play a critical role in bridging technological gaps and fostering long-term partnerships.

Jiangsu University’s continued engagement in international education reflects this evolving role. By integrating academic research, technological expertise, and cross-cultural communication, the university contributes to broader efforts aimed at sustainable agricultural development and global knowledge exchange.

“The future of global cooperation lies not only in infrastructure, but in people, knowledge, and shared development experiences,” said Professor Danny Dong, a Changjiang Scholar at Jiangsu University. “Education creates connections that extend across generations and regions.”

In the context of the Belt and Road Initiative and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, such education-based approaches provide valuable pathways for inclusive and sustainable growth. They emphasize not only economic outcomes, but also human development and institutional capacity.

Looking ahead, the integration of historical experience with contemporary global challenges highlights the importance of universities as active participants in international cooperation. Jiangsu University of China’s agricultural training legacy offers not only a record of past achievements, but also a vision for future collaboration—one that connects knowledge, people, and development across borders.



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