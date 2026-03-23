Lake.com Introduces Premium and Portfolio Memberships, Giving Hosts More Control Over Revenue and Guest Relationships

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For hosts with properties near water, Lake.com’s new memberships offer more visibility, direct booking tools, and 0% commission on Featured listings.

Property managers like the idea of paying once for the year and then keeping all their earnings. This launch will reduce friction, improve clarity, and give hosts more control over how they grow.” — David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake.com, today announced the launch of Premium and Portfolio , two new memberships designed to give vacation rental hosts and property managers more flexibility in how they market their properties, manage guest relationships, and keep more of their booking revenue.The launch reflects a broader shift in the vacation rental market, where many homeowners and property managers want more control over distribution and stronger direct relationships with guests. While online travel agencies have traditionally relied on a per-transaction model that requires bookings to stay on-platform, Lake.com is introducing a model that gives hosts a choice.Hosts can continue to use Lake.com’s standard pay-as-you-go option with a 10% commission, or choose an annual subscription model that offers 0% commission and direct-booking tools, including the ability to direct travelers to their own websites.“Choice is the heart of this innovation,” said David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com. “For a long time, the category has leaned heavily on one model: pay per transaction and keep the booking on-platform. But the direct booking movement has made it clear that many hosts and property managers want more flexibility. With Premium and Portfolio, we’re giving them the option to choose the approach that works best for their business — whether that’s a commission model or paying once for the year and keeping more of what they earn.”Lake.com said the new offerings were shaped by feedback from homeowners and property managers who prefer the simplicity of paying once annually, gaining more cost certainty, and retaining more revenue from each reservation.Premium is designed for independent hosts and growing operators who want a more predictable, professional way to market their properties on Lake.com.The plan includes:- 0% commissions on Featured Listings- 1 Featured listing- Direct bookings- Verified profile- Price: $499 per yearPortfolio is designed for professional hosts and property managers with 10 or more properties who want to scale more efficiently while increasing visibility for priority listings. The plan includes:- 0% commissions on Featured Listings- Up to 10 Featured listings- Direct bookings- Verified profile- Guaranteed Spotlight article- Marketing amplification by prioritized inclusion in traveler newsletters, social media, PR, media opportunities, and Lake.com’s Creator Program- Price: $3,999 per yearFor portfolio managers, the new product is intended to support a more diversified distribution strategy and create more opportunities to build a branded guest experience outside commission-heavy marketplace models. Select properties may also receive added promotional visibility through Lake.com’s marketing channels, helping operators spotlight seasonal priorities, new listings, and high-performing homes.“We’ve heard from enough homeowners and property managers to know that many of them like the idea of paying once for the year and then keeping all their earnings,” David Ciccarelli added. “This launch is about reducing friction, improving clarity, and giving hosts more control over how they grow.”In addition to direct booking support, both subscription products are designed to strengthen trust with travelers through verified profiles and stronger on-platform presentation. Lake.com believes those elements are increasingly important as hosts and property managers look for ways to stand out, build credibility, and convert more demand into bookings.With Premium and Portfolio, Lake.com is expanding its marketplace approach to better serve a wider range of hosting businesses — from single-property owners to larger professional operators — while aligning with the growing demand for flexibility, transparency, and direct booking capability.About Lake.comLake was founded by a husband‑and‑wife team with a shared passion for helping families experience the beauty of God’s creation. Since its launch, Lake has been dedicated to offering more than 40,000 vacation homes by the water across North America and Europe. Using advanced tools and features, Lake is building the next‑generation platform for outdoor travel. For more information, please visit https://www.lake.com

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