Sustainable Consulting market growth Sustainable Consulting market scope Global Sustainable Consulting Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Sustainable Consulting Market 2026 helping organizations transition toward greener operations

Expected to grow to $24.44 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Sustainable Consulting market to surpass $24 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Other Consulting Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $88 billion by 2030, with Sustainable Consulting to represent around 27% of the parent market. Within the broader Professional Services industry, which is expected to be $8,476 billion by 2030, the Sustainable Consulting market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Sustainable Consulting Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the sustainable consulting market in 2030, valued at $8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong presence of global consulting and professional advisory firms specializing in sustainability services, increasing collaborations between corporations and consulting providers to implement long-term sustainability strategies, expanding adoption of corporate sustainability reporting frameworks and disclosure standards, growing participation of financial institutions in sustainability advisory and risk assessment programs, increasing integration of digital sustainability management platforms, and rising corporate commitments toward achieving net-zero emission targets across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Sustainable Consulting Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the sustainable consulting market in 2030, valued at $7.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing corporate focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, rising demand for sustainability strategy and compliance advisory services, supportive federal and state regulations encouraging green business practices, expanding investments in renewable energy and climate transition planning, growing emphasis on carbon footprint reduction and energy efficiency programs, and increasing corporate adoption of sustainable supply chain and circular economy initiatives across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Sustainable Consulting Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=25115&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Sustainable Consulting Market In 2030?

The sustainable consulting market is segmented by service type into strategy and planning, implementation and integration, training and support, and other service types. The strategy and planning market will be the largest segment of the sustainable consulting market segmented by service type, accounting for 51% or $13 billion of the total in 2030. The strategy and planning market will be supported by the increasing corporate focus on ESG and sustainability goals, rising demand for comprehensive sustainability roadmaps and carbon reduction strategies, strong adoption of climate risk assessment and reporting frameworks, growing emphasis on regulatory compliance and stakeholder engagement, expanding investment in renewable energy and resource efficiency initiatives, and the presence of leading sustainability consulting firms providing strategic guidance and advisory services.

The sustainable consulting market is segmented by organization size into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

The sustainable consulting market is segmented by industry vertical into energy and utilities, manufacturing, construction, transportation, healthcare, and other industry verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Sustainable Consulting Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the sustainable consulting market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Sustainable Consulting Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global sustainable consulting market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape corporate strategy methodologies, regulatory compliance standards, operational frameworks, and innovation across global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ecosystems.

Growing Corporate Focus on ESG and Sustainability Goals - The growing corporate focus on ESG and sustainability goals is expected to become a key growth driver for the sustainable consulting market by 2030. Organizations worldwide are increasingly integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their business strategies. Sustainable consulting firms help companies develop actionable sustainability frameworks, comply with regulations, and enhance reporting standards. As stakeholders, investors, and consumers demand transparency and environmental responsibility, the adoption of sustainable consulting services rises. Firms are leveraging expert guidance to reduce carbon footprints, improve resource efficiency, and achieve long-term sustainability goals, which strongly drives market growth. As a result, the growing corporate focus on ESG and sustainability goals is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Regulatory Pressure and Global Sustainability Standards - The increasing regulatory pressure and global sustainability standards is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the sustainable consulting market by 2030. Stricter global regulations and standards, such as carbon emission targets, waste management policies, and climate reporting mandates, are compelling businesses to adopt sustainable practices. Companies are seeking consulting expertise to ensure compliance, avoid penalties, and gain competitive advantage. Sustainable consultants provide guidance on strategy alignment, risk mitigation, and certification processes, making regulatory pressures a key driver for service adoption across industries worldwide. Consequently, the increasing regulatory pressure and global sustainability standards is projected to contribute to around 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand for Resource Efficiency and Cost Optimization - The rising demand for resource efficiency and cost optimization is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the sustainable consulting market by 2030. Sustainable consulting helps organizations optimize energy use, reduce waste, and improve operational efficiency. Companies recognize that sustainable practices can result in cost savings through efficient resource management, reduced energy bills, and optimized supply chains. The dual benefit of sustainability and economic performance encourages firms to invest in consulting services. This growing emphasis on operational efficiency, coupled with long-term profitability, acts as a strong market growth driver. Therefore, the rising demand for resource efficiency and cost optimization is projected to contribute to approximately 2.8% annual growth in the market.



Access The Detailed Sustainable Consulting Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sustainable-consulting-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Sustainable Consulting Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the strategy and planning market, the implementation and integration market, the training and support market, and the other service types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $9 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing corporate adoption of ESG and sustainability initiatives, rising demand for carbon footprint assessment and resource efficiency solutions, growing investment in renewable energy and circular economy strategies, expanding regulatory compliance requirements, and the need for expert guidance in integrating sustainable practices across business operations. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on achieving long-term environmental and social goals, enhancing corporate responsibility, and supporting innovative sustainability solutions, fuelling transformative growth within the broader consulting and professional services industry.

The strategy and planning market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the implementation and integration market by $3 billion, the training and support market by $1 billion, and the other service types market by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.