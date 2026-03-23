WinPure Launches AI-Powered Data Quality Platform with Secure On-Premise Processing at Global Government Forum 2026

Enterprise Data Quality Platform

We’ve focused on delivering intelligent, AI-assisted capabilities without compromising control. Everything runs within the customer’s own environment, ideal for sensitive data.” — David Leivesley

LONDON, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WinPure, a leading provider of data quality and entity resolution solutions, has announced the launch of WinPure Clean & Match v11, a major new release designed to help organisations improve the accuracy, consistency, and reliability of their data while maintaining complete control over how it is processed.The platform will be officially unveiled at the Global Government Forum 2026, taking place at ExCeL London on 24th–25th March, where WinPure will be showcasing its latest innovations to public sector leaders and data professionals from around the world.As organisations face increasing pressure to improve data quality while managing growing concerns around data security and compliance, WinPure’s latest release reflects a shift towards more controlled, internally managed approaches to data processing. WinPure Clean & Match v11 has been engineered to operate entirely within the customer’s own environment, ensuring that sensitive data never leaves organisational boundaries.At the core of the new release are a series of intelligent, AI-assisted capabilities designed to reduce manual effort and accelerate data preparation workflows. The platform introduces automated data cleaning, advanced entity resolution , and intelligent data interpretation features that work together to simplify complex data tasks. By automatically identifying data structures, applying appropriate cleaning rules, and determining the most accurate version of records across datasets, the platform enables organisations to achieve higher levels of data accuracy with significantly less manual intervention.Alongside these capabilities, WinPure Clean & Match v11 introduces a fully modernised user interface, providing a more intuitive and streamlined experience for data teams. The updated design improves accessibility across workflows, making it easier for users to manage, clean, and match large datasets efficiently.Performance has also been enhanced, with improvements to processing speed, matching accuracy, and system efficiency. These updates allow organisations to handle increasingly large and complex datasets while maintaining consistent and reliable results.The decision to launch the platform at the Global Government Forum reflects WinPure’s continued focus on supporting organisations that operate in data-sensitive environments, where maintaining control, accuracy, and trust in data is critical. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of the platform and explore how it can be applied to real-world data challenges.About WinPureWinPure has been helping organisations transform unreliable data into trusted, actionable assets for over 20 years. Its solutions are used by enterprises worldwide to improve data quality, streamline operations, and support better decision-making. With headquarters in the UK and representatives in the EU and US, WinPure serves customers across all sectors globally. For more information, visit winpure.com.

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