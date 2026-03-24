Short-Term Rental Hosts in U.S. World Cup Cities Face Compliance Risk as Tournament Approaches

Compliance risks grow for U.S. short-term rental hosts ahead of the 2026 World Cup

STR hosts who haven't met licensing and insurance requirements in World Cup host cities risk fines, delisting, and lost income.

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States prepares to host the 2026 FIFA™ World Cup, short-term rental (STR) hosts in U.S. host cities may face increased enforcement of local licensing, registration, and insurance requirements. Proper Insurance, an insurance provider specializing in short-term rental protection, cautions that hosts who fail to meet their city’s short-term rental requirements could be prevented from operating legally—or earning income—during the tournament. U.S. World Cup host cities , including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston, Kansas City, and Seattle, already maintain some of the country’s most restrictive short-term rental regulations. Many cities require hosts to obtain permits or registration numbers, comply with zoning and safety standards, and, in some cases, provide proof of qualifying liability insurance as a condition of legal operation—even if you are just planning on hosting for the event.Some cities are creating event‑specific pathways rather than loosening the rules. Anticipating as many as 500,000 visitors, Kansas City created a $50 “Major Event” short‑term rental permit that’s valid from May 3 through July 31. Standard registration still applies, and hosts who miss the permit window remain subject to enforcement. New York City took the opposite approach, declining requests to temporarily ease its short‑term rental restrictions for the tournament, citing housing stability concerns. The message is consistent: major events don’t suspend local STR regulations.Hosts who are not compliant may face license denial, delisting from booking platforms, fines, or restrictions on accepting reservations or receiving payouts—limiting their ability to participate during a period of record-breaking travel demand.“Large-scale events like the World Cup tend to expose compliance gaps that already exist,” said Nick Massey, Chief Sales Officer at Proper Insurance. “If a host hasn’t met local registration or insurance requirements before enforcement increases, there may be no opportunity to correct it once demand spikes.”During major tourism events, municipalities typically increase oversight of short-term rental activity, particularly around occupancy limits, noise ordinances, and registration compliance. With millions of visitors expected across host cities, local governments are preparing to manage increased neighborhood, safety, and infrastructure concerns.Booking platforms like Airbnb are already encouraging hosts to list for the tournament, including limited‑time cash incentives. But platform incentives don’t change local licensing, zoning, or insurance requirements.Many hosts continue to rely on traditional Homeowners or Landlord insurance policies that exclude short-term rental activity. Proper Insurance encourages hosts in U.S. World Cup cities to review local short-term rental regulations early, confirm any insurance-related requirements, and ensure their properties are prepared to meet compliance standards ahead of the 2026 tournament.

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