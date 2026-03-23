Tashkent 2026: APRAM Aerospace at MRO Central Asia

At the beginning of February 2026, representatives of the Czech company APRAM Aerospace participated in the MRO Middle East 2026 trade fair in Dubai.

OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the beginning of February 2026, representatives of the Czech company APRAM Aerospace participated in the MRO Middle East 2026 trade fair in Dubai. Over two days, meetings took place with a number of major players in the global aftermarket - EgyptAir, Pioneer Aero Supply, A.J. Levin Company, GFA, CGI and Airborne CC. The common denominator of these meetings was the same thing that has been driving our work for the past five years: demand for certified parts for the A320 Family and Boeing 737 is growing across all non-sanctioned markets, while qualified supply is lagging behind.The end of February brought a stubborn reminder that the Middle East is a geopolitically unstable region. Iranian attacks on the Emirates on 28 February affected, among other things, the immediate vicinity of Dubai International Airport. Airspace was closed, operations suspended.And yet - or precisely because of that - our next stop is Tashkent. “Dubai confirmed to us that working with aircraft fleets is not about stocking a warehouse, but about being present where decisions are made. We are going to MRO Central Asia 2026 for that reason, because the region is exactly at the beginning of the path where the Middle East was ten years ago. This is the right moment for us,” explains APRAM Aerospace CEO Alena Čimečková.Why TashkentMRO Central Asia 2026 differs from Dubai, according to the program and confirmed participants, in one fundamental aspect: it is not a trade fair where established players meet. It is a conference where contacts are acquired.Confirmed participation includes Uzbekistan Airways, which is sending 11 delegates from procurement, technical and commercial departments. Uzbekistan Airways Technics is bringing another 6 specialists. Air Samarkand, Qanot Sharq, Somon Air, Silk Avia, Asman Airlines, Centrum Air and Fly Khiva Group - all major local airlines will be physically present.On the supplier side: MTU Maintenance Hannover, Ameco Beijing, AAR Corporation, StandardAero, AJW Aviation, Proponent, Lufthansa Technik AG. On the engine manufacturer side: CFM International (Diamond Partner of the conference) and Rolls-Royce. Leasing specialists VALLAIR Group, AerCap and Avolon complete the picture of a market that is no longer marginal.For a distributor specialized in the A320 Family and Boeing 737, the list of confirmed participants is a concrete argument. Every airline in the region operating narrowbody types - and almost all of them do - is a potential partner. Every MRO center expanding in the region needs a reliable supply chain for parts.“In Tashkent, we expect similar meetings as in Dubai - with the difference that partnership relations there are not decades old. It is a market where a position can be gained before other players establish themselves. We have the time for it and we have the certifications for it,” said Milan Kochaň, Commercial Director of APRAM Aerospace s.r.o.Why nowUzbekistan Airways operated 39 aircraft in 2025. By 2028, they plan to double the fleet, with the transition taking place mainly to A320neo and A321neo. Air Samarkand and Qanot Sharq are undergoing essentially the same transformation from Soviet legacy to Western types that brought growth to Middle Eastern carriers over the past two decades.The Central Asian market as a whole recorded more than 38 million passengers in 2025, with year-on-year growth of 14%. Oliver Wyman estimates that MRO spending in the region will increase from USD 180 million annually (2024) to more than USD 400 million by 2034 - that is, a doubling over ten years. IATA forecasts passenger growth of 6.8% annually in the period 2024-2034, almost double the global average.A structural constraint of this growth remains the shortage of certified component suppliers for Western aircraft types. AOG time in the region reaches an average of 34 hours compared to 18 hours in Western Europe - and every hour of downtime costs the operator USD 10,000 to 15,000. A distributor capable of guaranteeing delivery of certified parts within 24-48 hours has, in this context, a concrete, measurable value.About APRAM AerospaceAPRAM Aerospace was created by a group of commercial aviation professionals with many years of experience within the aerospace industry. We specialize in providing airlines and other customers (like MROs) all around the world with aircraft rotable and expendable components. Our services include sales, repair and rental of components.

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