Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Celebrates New Store Grand Opening in Northport, Alabama

The new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers store at 2513 Lurleen B Wallace Blvd. offers a variety of automotive services to keep customers’ vehicles safely on the road and running as they should. The new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers store at 2513 Lurleen B Wallace Blvd. offers a variety of automotive services to keep customers’ vehicles safely on the road and running as they should.

Celebration to include donation to Easterseals of West Alabama and giveaways for attendees

NORTHPORT, AL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: As part of its continued growth in the region, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers will welcome new customers by hosting a grand opening event at its newest location in Northport, Alabama. The new store offers a comprehensive range of automotive services to keep customers’ vehicles safely on the road and running as they should, including tires, oil changes, brakes, and a full suite of automotive maintenance and repair services.WHEN: The Northport, Alabama grand opening event will take place on Thursday, March 26, 2026.WHERE: The new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers at 2513 Lurleen B Wallace Blvd., Northport, AL 35476 DETAILS: The event will be held at the store location and structured as follows:• 10:00 AM: Customers are welcome to join the festivities and enjoy food and refreshments, friendly service, and the chance to win prize packs, car-care giveaways, and more.• 12:00 - 12:30 PM: Official Welcome/Charitable Donation Recognition: An official welcome will be performed and a donation of Goodyear tires will be presented to Easterseals West Alabama to help support its work in the community and its mission to change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people's lives every day.o Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers aims to build trust with the local community and to show residents and customers how it is helping to service the area. As an added incentive for event attendees, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers will award four free oil changes, courtesy of Valvoline, to lucky attendees.o In addition, the partnership extends beyond the event with an exclusive giveaway: one winner will be selected each week for four consecutive weeks to receive a free oil change from Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, courtesy of Valvoline.• 2:00 PM: Event closes.ABOUT EXPRESS OIL CHANGE & TIRE ENGINEERSFounded in 1979 with a single store in Birmingham, Ala., Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers has grown into a national leader in automotive service with more than 400 stores across the country. The Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers brand remains synonymous with convenient, high-quality automotive service at warp speed and at a great price. For more information, visit www.expressoil.com Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is part of the Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") family of brands. For more information about Mavis or its family of automotive brands, visit www.mavis.com

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