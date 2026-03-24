Trinity College London and Yamaha Corporation announce global music education collaboration in India

Sachin Das, Country Manager Trinity College London India and Tony Cox Deputy Sales Unit Head, Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd

Yamaha Corporation and Trinity College London signed a Memorandum of Understanding in January 2026 to expand access to high-quality music education across India

CHENNAI, INDIA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time of rapid economic growth and increasing global recognition of India’s creative industries, both organisations recognise the importance of investing in structured music education. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that more young people, particularly in school settings, can access meaningful music learning opportunities.Music education plays a vital role in developing creativity, confidence, problem-solving and collaboration. These skills not only benefit individual learners but also schools, communities and the wider economy.Since 2017, Yamaha has supported music learning in India through its School Project, introducing structured recorder and keyboard programmes in schools, designed to widen access for young learners.Trinity College London as an awarding organisation has, for over 150 years, provided music qualification and assessment pathways that support progression and measurable achievement, and have been offering graded music exams in India since 1881.By combining Yamaha’s expertise in musical instruments and school outreach initiatives, with Trinity’s assessment and qualification frameworks, the collaboration aims to strengthen the infrastructure supporting music education in India.Music teachers are central to this sustainable growth. The collaboration will prioritise:Strengthening and engaging music teacher communitiesExpanding structured music programmes for studentsRaising awareness of the educational and developmental value of musicTogether, Yamaha and Trinity aim to remove barriers to participation and promote music education as an essential part of a balanced education system, one that develops not only artistic ability but also broader life skills.Comments from Sachin Das, Country Manager, Trinity College London IndiaThis collaboration between Trinity College London and Yamaha Music represents a powerful convergence of world-class music education and cutting-edge technology. By bringing together Trinity’s global expertise in assessment with Yamaha’s innovative instruments, we are creating new possibilities for music teachers and learners across India and beyond. Our shared vision is to elevate teaching practices, empower educators, and inspire the next generation of musicians through high-quality, future-ready music education.Comments from Tony Cox, Deputy Sales Unit Head, Yamaha Music IndiaMusic has the power to shape how young people think, learn and express themselves. At Yamaha Music India, we have long believed that music education should be accessible to every child, as it builds creativity, discipline and confidence while strengthening cognitive and emotional development. Our collaboration with Trinity College London represents an important step toward building a stronger music education ecosystem in India. By supporting teachers and expanding structured learning opportunities in schools, we hope to inspire more students to experience the transformative benefits of music education.About Trinity College LondonTrinity College London is an international awarding organisation, publisher and independent education charity based in London, United Kingdom. It was established in 1872 as the Church Choral Society and the College of Church Music, and since beginning operations as an exam board in 1877, it has specialised in the assessment of communicative and performance skills covering music, drama, and English language. Each year, approximately 850,000 candidates take Trinity examinations in more than 80 countries.About Yamaha CorporationFounded in 1887, the Yamaha Group has established itself as a global leader in manufacturing musical instruments and audio products while continuing to engage in various business activities to grow services related to sound and music. Yamaha operates over 60 subsidiaries worldwide, dedicated to serving millions of customers across six continents, focusing on delivering excellence in quality and innovation, prioritizing our sustainability efforts and contributing to people’s “well-being”. To learn more, visit https://www.yamaha.com/en/

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