'Selling with the Gaileys' Episode 3 airs March 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM on WJXX ABC, Showcasing the Launch of Deals n Heels

Deals n Heels group attend Ocala fundraiser against sex trafficking. Rhonda Gailey and movie producer, Ben Pauling, at fundraising event.

Going beyond real estate, this episode highlights the launch of Deals n Heels, a women’s leadership and empowerment initiative founded by Rhonda Gailey.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set against the backdrop of an impactful Ocala fundraiser held at the Hilton Ocala Ballroom, the episode follows members of Deals n Heels as they support the upcoming film Dream , a production focused on raising awareness about sex trafficking and human exploitation. The film aims to shed light on the realities of trafficking while inspiring action through education, advocacy, and storytelling.The event itself brought together influential voices from both public service and national security. Featured speakers included Ocala Mayor Ben Marciano, who emphasized the importance of community awareness and local leadership in addressing human trafficking, and former CIA Special Operations Officer Bazzel Baz, who provided a powerful perspective on global trafficking networks and the urgent need for vigilance and action at every level. Their presence underscored the seriousness of the issue and reinforced the mission behind both the event and the Dream film.Through emotional moments, meaningful conversations, and real-world advocacy, the episode captures how business leaders can leverage their platforms for greater purpose.“Sex trafficking isn’t a distant issue—it’s happening in cities and communities across the country,” said Rhonda Gailey . “If we have a platform, we have a responsibility to use it. Deals n Heels was created to turn influence into action and awareness into impact.”The launch of Deals n Heels marks a defining moment in the series, uniting women around leadership, advocacy, and tangible change. By combining business influence with media visibility, the initiative aims to elevate critical conversations and drive lasting impact within communities.Unlike traditional real estate programming, Selling with the Gaileys blends high-end real estate, family dynamics, and purpose-driven leadership, giving viewers an inside look at what it truly takes to build not only successful businesses, but meaningful legacies.Gailey Enterprises Real Estate is a woman-owned brokerage with offices in Ocala and Jacksonville and agents throughout Florida and Georgia. Founded by Rhonda Gailey, the firm is recognized for its agent development, performance coaching, and market expertise, with a focus on luxury, equestrian, coastal, and relocation real estate.

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