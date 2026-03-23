Coherent Market Insights Appointed Official Media & Insights Partner for AgroWorld Uzbekistan 2026

Partner for AgroWorld Uzbekistan 2026

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMI brings focused media coverage and curated exhibition insights to Central Asia’s most influential agricultural showcase connecting the region’s agribusiness story with global audiences at a pivotal moment of innovation and cross-border opportunity.TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 2026 — Coherent Market Insights (CMI), a leading global market intelligence and consulting firm, today announced its appointment as the Official Media & Insights Partner for the 21st International Exhibition on Agriculture — AgroWorld Uzbekistan 2026, one of the most influential platforms advancing agricultural innovation and cross-border collaboration across Central Asia. The exhibition will be held from 25–27 March 2026 at Uzexpocentre, Tashkent, Uzbekistan.Now in its 21st edition, AgroWorld Uzbekistan brings together agribusiness leaders, policymakers, technology providers, and innovators across the full agricultural value chain from crop cultivation and livestock to agri-machinery, food processing, and logistics making it the definitive gathering for those driving agricultural progress across Central Asia and its global trading partners.Central Asia’s agriculture sector is evolving rapidly, and the conversations, innovations, and partnerships shaping that evolution deserve wider visibility. AgroWorld Uzbekistan 2026 is where industry leaders, technology providers, and policymakers converge to advance that agenda. As Official Media & Insights Partner, CMI is committed to covering and contextualizing the key developments from the exhibition — delivering timely market coverage, sector perspectives, and exhibition highlights to help global audiences stay informed on the forces shaping Central Asia’s agricultural future.CMI’s Role as Official Media & Insights PartnerThrough this partnership, CMI will be the on-ground media and insights voice of AgroWorld Uzbekistan 2026 capturing the conversations, innovations, and partnerships that define the event and delivering them as curated, real-time coverage to a global audience of agribusiness leaders, investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.CMI's editorial spotlight will travel the full length of the exhibition floor, with dedicated coverage across each of the event's key thematic pavilions ensuring that the stories, signals, and solutions emerging from Tashkent are seen, heard, and understood by the decision-makers who need them most.Key Thematic Pavilions• Meat, Dairy & Poultry Farming Pavilion — tracking innovations in livestock management, dairy processing, and the evolution of poultry value chains• Grain & Feed Pavilion — covering advances in grain storage infrastructure, feed technology, and data-driven crop yield optimization• Fruit & Vegetable Pavilion — highlighting fresh produce developments, post-harvest technology, and the growth of export-ready agricultural supply chains• Greenhouses Pavilion — spotlighting controlled environment agriculture, advanced protected cultivation, and scalable year-round production systemsFrom agri-machinery and precision farming to food processing and cross-border trade, CMI's coverage will leave no significant development from the Tashkent exhibition floor unreported bringing the full breadth of AgroWorld Uzbekistan 2026 to the global stage.“Central Asia’s agricultural transformation is one of the most compelling and underreported stories in global agribusiness today. As Official Media & Insights Partner, CMI is committed to changing that — bringing the voices, innovations, and opportunities emerging from AgroWorld Uzbekistan 2026 to the global audiences and decision-makers who need to hear them.”— Raj Shah, CEO & Founder, Coherent Market InsightsABOUT AGROWORLD UZBEKISTAN 2026Now in its 21st edition, AgroWorld Uzbekistan is Central Asia’s leading international exhibition on agriculture, organized annually in Tashkent. The exhibition serves as a premier platform for agribusiness leaders, technology innovators, and policymakers to showcase solutions, forge partnerships, and drive the future of agricultural development across the region. The 2026 edition will be held from 25–27 March at Uzexpocentre, Tashkent. For more information, visit https://agroworld.uz ABOUT COHERENT MARKET INSIGHTSCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across diverse industries. CMI has its headquarter in India and operates globally. In addition to U.S. presence, it has strategic partnerships in the U.K. and Japan. CMI caters to its clients in over 32 countries with the support of 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts across 24 countries, influencing well-informed decision-making in rapidly changing markets.Learn more at www.coherentmarketinsights.com

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