Fly By Jing Debuts Two New Slurp-Worthy Noodle Flavors at Whole Foods Nationwide

Creamy Sesame and Roasted Garlic deliver craveable street food flavors in under six minutes, expanding the noodle line to five flavors across the spice spectrum

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fly By Jing, the brand known for bold, transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, is introducing two new flavors of its bestselling and award-winning Noodles: Creamy Sesame and Roasted Garlic . Inspired by the vibrant flavors of Sichuan street food, Fly By Jing Noodles are much better than typical instant noodles—pairing premium sun-dried noodles with craveable sauces for slurp-worthy, electric flavor, plus 12-13g of protein, in under six minutes. The Creamy Sesame and Roasted Garlic Noodles are rolling out on shelves at Whole Foods Market nationwide and on flybyjing.com this month.Creamy Sesame and Roasted Garlic highlight the less-spicy, more umami-forward side of Sichuan cuisine – where bold flavor goes far beyond heat. Creamy Sesame and Roasted Garlic join Chili Crisp, Sweet + Spicy, and Classic Soy Noodles—rounding out a five-flavor lineup at Whole Foods Market spanning from no heat to spicy.Creamy Sesame Noodles (2026 NEXTY Award Winner): Inspired by Dan Dan noodles – the iconic street food of Fly By Jing founder’s hometown of Chengdu, these restaurant-quality noodles layer smooth, rich sesame nuttiness and the subtle tingling spice of Sichuan peppercorn in every bite.Roasted Garlic: An ode to one of the foundational ingredients of Chinese cuisine: garlic. The no-heat, umami-rich roasted garlic sauce brings a deep, savory aroma and subtle sweetness to every strand of the bouncy, chewy knife-cut noodles.At Fly By Jing, it all starts with the noodles. The premium, knife-cut noodles are sun-dried and fermented for a uniquely bouncy texture, deeper flavor, and a natural protein boost of 12-13g per serving (think: the sourdough of noodles). A big upgrade from typical instant noodles, their signature squiggly shape cradles every bit of sauce, delivering bold flavor in every slurp.“Sichuan cuisine is often reduced to just ‘spicy,’ but the food I grew up with isn’t defined by heat alone. It’s rooted in deep, complex flavor, with or without spice. Inspired by my favorite Sichuan street foods, our Creamy Sesame and Roasted Garlic Noodles highlight the less spicy but no less flavorful side of the cuisine,” says Fly By Jing Founder and CEO Jing Gao. “We approached the noodles with the same care we bring to our sauces. They’re made through a 48-hour fermentation process, similar to sourdough, giving them the perfect bite and chew. That level of quality is important to me as a chef and parent —it’s why I feel good serving them to my two-year-old son, Kai. Easy enough for weeknight dinners but still satisfying big flavor cravings. With these additions—and now five noodle flavors total—we’re showing that Sichuan flavors can draw everyone to the table.”With 71% of consumers curious to explore more globally-inspired flavors, Fly By Jing is expanding their lineup of noodles to deliver bold Sichuan flavors to everyone at the table. Searches for “easy dinner recipes” are up 963% YoY, making it clear that American families are craving flavors that transport, without complicating their routines. Fly By Jing’s Creamy Sesame and Roasted Garlic Noodles answer that call, bringing restaurant-worthy Sichuan flavors to the table in minutes.From pioneering the chili crisp category in the US to redefining instant noodles - and more innovation to come in 2026 - Fly By Jing continues to expand palates with category-defying formats, all with one goal: bringing bold, authentic Sichuan flavors to new audiences and inviting more people in to let their tastebuds fly.About Fly By JingFly By Jing doesn’t do neutral. They do loud, delicious, and unforgettable—a full-on flavor arsenal of noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan, delivering on a promise to let your tastebuds fly. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients, they make boundary-pushing flavors approachable. Your relationship with flavor will be forever changed.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2026 NEXTY Awards, 2026 Good Housekeeping Kitchen Awards, 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, SELF Magazine’s 2025 Pantry Awards, Inc.’s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company’s most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly By Jing can be found in over 12,000 retail doors—including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.FAQWhat are the new Fly By Jing Noodle flavors?Fly By Jing introduces Creamy Sesame and Roasted Garlic, joining Chili Crisp, Sweet + Spicy, and Classic Soy Noodles.What makes these noodles different from typical instant noodles?These are premium, knife-cut, sun-dried, and fermented noodles, giving them a bouncy, chewy texture, deep, layered flavor, and a natural protein boost of 12–13g per serving—all in a convenient under-six-minute cooking time. Their signature squiggly shape holds sauce perfectly for bold flavor in every bite.Are the new flavors spicy?No—Creamy Sesame and Roasted Garlic focus on umami-forward, less-spicy flavors, highlighting the complex taste of Sichuan cuisine beyond heat. Roasted Garlic has zero heat, while Creamy Sesame has a little bit of mild spice + tingle.What inspires the flavors?Creamy Sesame: Inspired by Dan Dan noodles, with rich sesame and a subtle tingle of Sichuan peppercorn. Roasted Garlic: Celebrates garlic with a no-heat, umami-rich sauce delivering savory depth and subtle sweetness.Where can I buy them?Available nationwide at Whole Foods Market and online at flybyjing.com.Who is behind Fly By Jing noodles?Founded by Chef Jing Gao, inspired by the street foods of her hometown, Chengdu, Fly By Jing focuses on restaurant-quality noodles and sauces that are family-friendly and flavorful.

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