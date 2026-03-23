Central Confinement Service Announces 2026 Cattle Symposium: Driving Profitability and Innovation in Omaha

CCS is hosting the 2026 Cattle Symposium in Omaha, Nebraska.

The 2026 Cattle Symposium brings industry experts to Omaha to share the latest in financing, nutrition, and technology to help your cattle operation succeed.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Confinement Service LLC (CCS) is proud to announce the 2026 Cattle Symposium , an industry-leading educational event designed to help producers navigate the evolving landscape of the American cattle industry. The symposium will take place on May 12, 2026, at the Regency Marriott in Omaha, Nebraska.As grazing land becomes increasingly scarce and operational costs rise across the board, the 2026 Cattle Symposium focuses on a critical solution: cattle confinement. By utilizing less land while generating higher profit per head and per acre, confinement systems are becoming a vital tool for producers seeking long-term sustainability and efficiency.“The 2026 Cattle Symposium is built specifically for the producer,” said Brian Turner of Central Confinement Service. “Our lineup of expert speakers will provide the knowledge and resources necessary to set up a modern operation for success. From navigating federal funding to mastering nutritional management, we are covering the topics that impact the bottom line of today’s cattlemen and women.”A Comprehensive Agenda for the Modern ProducerThe event features a packed schedule of experts and industry leaders, including:Financing & Market Insights: Farm Credit Services of America will provide sessions on leasing options for facilities and a deep dive into the state of the cattle industry from a lender’s perspective.Government Funding & Compliance: Learn about NRCS and EQUIP funding opportunities with insights from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.Operational ROI: Technical presentations will detail the "Manure Calculator" and the financial advantages of capturing manure, as well as innovations in Roller Compacted Concrete.Keynote Address: Todd Drake of Balance4ward will deliver the lunch keynote, offering a visionary look at cattle management and marketing.Networking and TechnologyIn addition to the educational sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a dedicated vendor trade show featuring the latest in agricultural technology and services. The day will conclude with a social hour, providing a premier networking environment for producers to connect with peers and industry experts.Registration InformationRegistration begins at 8:00 a.m. on May 12, featuring coffee and rolls, with the official program starting at 9:30 a.m. Producers, industry professionals, and agricultural students are encouraged to attend.For more information on the event, or to register, please visit cencon.com or contact Brian Turner at bturner@cencon.com.About Central Confinement Service LLCCentral Confinement Service (CCS) is a premier turnkey construction company specializing in high-efficiency agricultural facilities . With decades of experience in cattle, swine, and poultry housing, CCS is committed to providing producers with innovative building solutions that maximize animal comfort, environmental stewardship, and return on investment.

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