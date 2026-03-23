Pearl Education Expands Student Support Platform with Integrated Insights Infrastructure for Statewide Tutoring Impact

New data infrastructure supports large-scale student support and tutoring initiatives in Florida, Massachusetts, and Arkansas with Aldine ISD launching next

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pearl Education today announced the continued expansion of the Pearl Student Support Platform, adding new capabilities that help education leaders bring clarity to tutoring and supplemental instruction making it easier to understand how programs are delivered, measured, and sustained at scale.With statewide deployments now live in Florida, Massachusetts and Arkansas, and new district-level partnerships launching soon in Aldine Independent School District (TX) and East Baton Rouge (LA), the Pearl Student Support Platform is becoming the connective data infrastructure behind some of the country’s largest and most complex tutoring initiatives.As tutoring shifts from short-term recovery to a permanent instructional strategy, states and districts face increasing pressure to demonstrate participation, dosage, and outcomes across multiple programs and providers, while resources to support that work are becoming more constrained. In practice, that work has become harder as tutoring expands across vendors, schools, and funding sources, each operating with different reporting practices, data standards, timelines, and definitions.These data and insights capabilities were built to meet that moment, not as a reporting add-on, but as core infrastructure within the Pearl Student Support Platform, organizing tutoring data from multiple providers into a consistent structure, allowing states and districts to work from the same definitions and expectations while making more confident, year-over-year decisions about where resources are having the greatest impact.“Tutoring generates some of the most valuable, real-time signals districts have about student learning,” said John Failla, CEO of Pearl Education. “But that data only becomes useful when it’s consistent, connected, and trusted. The Pearl Student Support Platform gives leaders a clear, shared view of how student support is actually being delivered and whether it’s reaching the students it’s meant to serve, bringing clarity to which programs to sustain and scale.”Built for How Tutoring Actually OperatesThe Pearl Student Support Platform centralizes tutoring data across district-run, vendor-run, and hybrid models, allowing education leaders to track participation, dosage, attendance, and implementation fidelity in near real time. Rather than relying on fragmented spreadsheets or post-hoc reports, states and districts gain a unified view of student support that reflects how programs operate day to day.By organizing data from multiple providers in a consistent format, the platform helps ensure that information is comparable across programs and usable while tutoring is still underway.These new capabilities integrate directly with the platform’s operational workflows for scheduling, attendance, and communication, creating a single student support platform that connects program delivery with program insight.This approach has proven critical for large initiatives where small operational breakdowns—missed sessions, inconsistent attendance, or uneven dosage—can quietly undermine even well-designed programs.“As tutoring scales, small inconsistencies compound quickly,” said Nate Casey, Pearl’s Chief Strategy Officer. “The Student Support Platform exists to make those issues visible early, so leaders can strengthen implementation, demonstrate impact, and sustain programs over time.”Powering Accountability at the State LevelState education agencies increasingly require consistent, comparable data across districts and providers to support funding decisions, legislative reporting, and long-term sustainability. When those standards are in place, districts gain clearer visibility into what’s working across programs and providers. The platform was designed to meet those requirements without adding operational burden to local teams or tutoring partners.With Florida, Massachusetts and Arkansas live today, Pearl is supporting statewide visibility into tutoring participation and delivery across multiple providers. Aldine ISD will join the platform in the coming months, expanding Pearl’s footprint across diverse governance models and student populations.“Using the Pearl Student Support Platform has given the Florida Tutoring Advantage the ability to see real‑time information, like student attendance and tutor consistency, and support principals and teachers statewide,” said Nico Mora, Data and Reporting Manager at the UF Lastinger Center. “By working with partners like Pearl Education, we’re able to prioritize data collection and develop tools that support data-driven decisions and move student achievement forward.”To date, Pearl has supported more than 100 million minutes of student learning and works with nearly 1,000 school districts nationwide, serving as the technology infrastructure behind many of the nation’s largest tutoring efforts.A Foundation for What Comes NextThe expansion of the Pearl Student Support platform reflects a broader shift in how student support is managed, from isolated programs to coordinated systems grounded in execution, evidence, accountability and long-term sustainability.As districts and states explore advanced analytics and responsible uses of AI, Pearl’s approach begins with clean, reliable operational data. Pearl Insights provides the foundation for deeper insight while keeping people firmly in control of decisions.“Strong student support doesn’t start with technology,” Failla said. “It starts with clarity. Our job is to give leaders the infrastructure they need to see what’s happening, act with confidence, and allocate resources toward the programs that deliver real outcomes.”About Pearl EducationPearl Education works with states, school districts, and tutoring providers to design, manage, and sustain student support programs at scale, including tutoring, intervention, and supplemental instruction.The U.S.-based education technology company serves as the trusted technology infrastructure behind many of the nation’s largest student support initiatives. Through its Student Support Platform, Pearl helps education leaders coordinate program delivery, measure participation and outcomes, and gain clearer insight into what’s working for students. By streamlining scheduling and attendance, while centralizing and standardizing program data across schools, programs, and providers, Pearl helps districts and states strengthen implementation, support accountability, and inform funding decisions.Trusted by schools and states nationwide, Pearl supports close to 1,000 schools and has powered more than 100 million minutes of student learning. Recognized by TIME as one of the Top EdTech Companies of 2025, Pearl partners with many of the nation’s largest student support initiatives to help districts deliver effective, equitable, and sustainable programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.