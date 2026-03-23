Turner Imaging Systems Expands SMART-C® Importing and Distribution Across the European Union with Swissray Technologies

Rob Scorcia and Alois Suppiger sign EU importation and distribution agreement

We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with Swissray Technologies as we enter 2026” — Rob Scorcia

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turner Imaging Systems announces an expanded agreement with Swissray Technologies, granting the company importing and distribution rights for the entire European Union.

The agreement builds on a partnership that began in 2021, when Swissray Technologies was appointed as the importer and distributor for Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. Under the new arrangement, Swissray Technologies will represent the SMART-C® portable Mini C-Arm across all EU countries, supporting the growing demand for flexible, portable imaging solutions.

Lightweight, battery-powered, and completely cordless, SMART-C® delivers advanced fluoroscopic imaging at the point of care. By removing the power and infrastructure requirements of traditional systems, it enables imaging in clinical environments where conventional C-Arms may not be practical. The system’s small footprint and high mobility can help reduce time and costs for providers, support physician-led imaging workflows, and enhance the overall patient experience.

Since partnering with Turner Imaging Systems in 2021, Swissray Technologies has played a key role in advancing SMART-C adoption across the region.

“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with Swissray Technologies as we enter 2026,” said Rob Scorcia, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Turner Imaging Systems. “They’ve played a pivotal role in growing our market share, and their technical expertise, local market knowledge, and strong industry relationships make them an ideal and trusted partner as we continue to expand our presence across Europe.”

The expanded territory reflects growing adoption of portable imaging technologies across the continent as healthcare leaders seek solutions that improve workflow efficiency while maintaining high image quality and exceptional patient care.

For Swissray Technologies, the opportunity to introduce SMART-C to additional markets represents a natural progression of the partnership.

“We are very pleased to expand our collaboration with Turner Imaging Systems,” said Alois Suppiger, CEO of Swissray Technologies. “SMART-C is a truly unique imaging solution that offers capabilities not typically found in such a compact and portable system. Its combination of mobility, performance, and ease of use creates significant value for our customers, and we see strong opportunities for continued growth across the European Union.”

Turner Imaging Systems and Swissray Technologies will continue working closely to support healthcare providers across Europe through product education, technical support, and expanded market access for SMART-C technology.

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About Turner Imaging Systems

Turner Imaging Systems develops and manufactures ultra-portable imaging systems that deliver advanced diagnostic capabilities at the point of care. Its flagship SMART-C® — the industry's only battery-powered, fully wireless mini C-arm — enables clinicians to perform fluoroscopy and digital radiography in diverse settings with unmatched flexibility, efficiency, and ease of use.

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About Swissray Technologies

Swissray Technologies is a pioneer in digital radiography, developing and importing advanced medical imaging systems that deliver exceptional image quality and workflow efficiency. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company collaborates with healthcare professionals across Europe to deliver innovative imaging solutions that enhance clinical productivity while improving patient comfort and care.

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