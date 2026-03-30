Suite Home Earns WHR Global 2026 Partner in Quality Award

Suite Home Team Celebrating WHR Global 2026 Partner in Quality Award WHR Global 2026 Partner in Quality Award, Suite Home Corporate Housing

Industry Honor Highlights Exceptional Service and Temporary Housing Solutions for Relocating Employees

We are honored to receive the WHR Global Partner in Quality Award for the sixth consecutive year.” — Jennifer Breen, Founder & President of Suite Home

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suite Home Corporate Housing, a leader in corporate and temporary housing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2026 Partner in Quality Award recipient by WHR Global, a premier global relocation management company. This distinction recognizes supplier partners who have demonstrated outstanding performance, service excellence, and dedication to supporting relocating employees and their families around the world.

The WHR Global Partner in Quality Award is one of the relocation industry’s most respected honors, celebrating partners who complete a significant volume of relocations, rank within the top one percent of performance in their service category, and consistently exceed WHR Global’s high standards in cost management, customer satisfaction, and quality.

“We are honored to receive the WHR Global Partner in Quality Award for the sixth consecutive year,” said Jennifer Breen, Founder & President of Suite Home. “We truly value our partnership with WHR and the trust they place in our team. This recognition speaks to our shared commitment to creating smooth, comfortable transitions for every guest we both serve.”

For employers and global mobility teams, temporary housing is a critical piece of the relocation experience. Suite Home’s thoughtfully curated, fully furnished apartments provide a comfortable and reliable home base for relocating employees—from the moment they arrive in a new city through every step of their transition. Whether supporting executives, individual professionals, or relocating families, Suite Home’s fully furnished housing is designed to make relocations easier, helping employees feel settled, stay productive, and transition smoothly to their new home.

Since its founding, Suite Home has built a reputation for exceptional hospitality, operational excellence, and a partner-first approach that supports corporate mobility programs of all sizes. The WHR Global award further validates the company’s ongoing efforts to deliver outstanding service and measurable results for global relocation partners and clients.

About Suite Home

Established in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing provides luxury furnished corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms for business and project-related stays. Each residence is fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and essential housewares to deliver a seamless temporary living experience.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business (WBE), Suite Home is a CCHP-certified member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) and a three-time recipient of CHPA’s “Company of the Year” award (2024, 2022, 2017). The company has also earned recognition for “Best Philanthropic Program” and is consistently recognized by global mobility organizations for outstanding service performance.

Suite Home supports a wide range of housing needs, including corporate relocation, large group and project assignments, medical travel, entertainment production crews, intern programs, and government travel. Many team members hold professional industry designations, including Certified Corporate Housing Provider (CCHP), Certified Relocation Professional (CRP), and Global Mobility Specialist (GMS).

Headquartered in Chicago, Suite Home actively supports the mobility and corporate housing industries through leadership and involvement in organizations such as CHPA, the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), and the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council (WERC).

For more information, visit www.suitehome.com or contact (312) 638-0891 or info@suitehome.com.

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