Universities as Bridges: How Education Connected China and the Global South

Universities in China played a key role in early global cooperation by connecting knowledge, people, and practice through education-based training programs.

ZHENJIANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In discussions of global development, attention is often placed on financial investment, infrastructure projects, and technological transfer. Yet an equally important but less visible force has long been at work: education.

Decades before large-scale international initiatives emerged, universities in China were already engaging with developing countries through knowledge exchange and capacity building. Among these efforts, agricultural training programs played a unique role in connecting people, institutions, and practical development needs across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

One example is the international agricultural training program hosted by Jiangsu University in eastern China during the 1980s and 1990s. Through structured training cycles, the program brought together professionals from more than 30 developing countries, creating a platform not only for technical learning but also for cross-cultural exchange and long-term cooperation.

What distinguished this approach was the central role of education. Rather than focusing solely on short-term technical assistance, the program emphasized knowledge development, hands-on practice, and contextual adaptation. Participants were encouraged to engage with real production systems, understand local conditions in China, and apply what they learned to their own national contexts.

In this sense, universities functioned not merely as teaching institutions, but as bridges—linking different regions, experiences, and development pathways. Through classrooms, laboratories, and industrial training environments, knowledge moved across borders in ways that were both practical and sustainable.

This model reflects an early form of what is now widely described as South–South cooperation. Long before the term became common in global policy discussions, educational initiatives such as these enabled developing countries to share experiences, technologies, and approaches grounded in similar agricultural and economic conditions.

“Education creates connections that extend far beyond individual training programs,” said Professor Danny Dong, a Changjiang Scholar at Jiangsu University. “It builds trust, understanding, and the capacity for long-term collaboration.”

Today, as global development continues to evolve, the role of universities remains critical. The historical experience of China’s early agricultural training programs suggests that education-based cooperation can offer a sustainable and human-centered complement to infrastructure and investment-driven models.

By connecting knowledge, people, and practice, universities continue to serve as vital bridges in an increasingly interconnected world.



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