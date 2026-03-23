KickRacism to Be Featured at Organization of American States During IX Inter-American Week of People of African Descent

Closing ceremony to feature veteran hip-hop artist Philly Freeway, vocalist Sesheida Danielle Young and Rev. Dr. Angelique Walker-Smith

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the Organization of American States (OAS), the Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace will present the #KickRacism campaign during the IX Inter-American Week of People of African Descent on March 27 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at OAS Headquarters’ Hall of the Americas, as part of the 30th Annual Women Ambassadors Conference.

The event will bring together diplomats, policymakers, scholars, and cultural leaders to discuss equity, inclusion, and international cooperation across the Americas. It will be hybrid, with a live stream available at OAS Webcast Schedule.

Inter-American Week of People of African Descent seeks to foster understanding of the legacy of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade, as well as their lasting effects on people of African descent. The week also recognizes contributions of Afro-descendant communities to the political, economic, cultural, and social development of the region.

Panel: Art, Culture, and Sport for the Inclusion of Afro-Descendant Peoples: 3:30–5:00 p.m. | Hall of the Americas, OAS Headquarters

The panel will explore sport, hip-hop, and the arts as tools for equity, inclusion, and participation of Afro-descendant communities, as well as platforms to advance ratification of the Inter-American Convention against Racism (CIRDI). Co-organized with the Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace, the discussion will be moderated by award-winning journalist Tina Marie Tyler. Panelists include:

* Dr. Justin Hansford, international human rights lawyer and professor, Howard University; Member, UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

* Michael Walton, athlete and youth development advocate

* Gina Mambru Casilla, volleyball player, Dominican Republic

* Philly Freeway, hip-hop artist

* Luiz Barros, Ministry of Racial Equality, Brazil

The panel will examine how art, sport, and culture empower young people, foster cross-community connections, and confront racism across the Americas.

Hip-Hop Artistic Performance — Cultural Closing: 5–5:30 p.m. | Hall of the Americas, OAS Headquarters

The program will close with “Peace Rhapsody: The 5 Elements of Hip-Hop,” celebrating rhythm, spoken word, and movement as expressions of Afro-descendant identity, resistance, and hope. Organized by the Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace in partnership with Howard University and the Women Ambassadors Association, and special support from Rev. Dr. Angelique Walker-Smith, President, World Council of Churches, the performance will feature:

* Howard University Step Team

* Philly Freeway

* Sesheida Danielle Young, classically trained vocalist and cultural leader

Learn more at kickracism.org or join the movement online using #KickRacismNow.

About #KickRacism

#KickRacism is a hip‑hop–driven anti‑bias initiative created by the Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace (HH4PEACE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Grounded in hip-hop’s core value of peace, the campaign leverages the culture’s global reach—through music, art, and community action—to confront systemic racism and break down the social, economic, and health inequities that harm marginalized communities.

By tapping into hip-hop’s transformative power as a force for advocacy, healing, and collective empowerment, #KickRacism helps communities reclaim their narratives and cultivate a culture rooted in nonviolence, inclusion, and human dignity.

The initiative operates in formal partnership with the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. Through these collaborations, the movement aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, working to restore peace as the foundation and future of hip-hop culture.

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